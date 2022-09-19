HT Auto
Over two lakh Porsche models recalled for minor headlight repairs

The Porsche models that are a part of the recall consist of Cayenne, Cayman S, Macan, and Panamera models from the 2003-2020 model years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 13:52 PM
German automaker Porsche is recalling as many as 193,000 sports car models due to a minor issue with headlights. The horizontal adjustment mechanism of the headlights is not covered by a sealing cap and while this isn't necessarily a major issue, the company notes it is possible that someone could inadvertently adjust the lower beam horizontal adjustment mechanism to an improper setting.

The Porsche models that are a part of the recall consist of Cayenne, Cayman S, Macan, and Panamera models from the 2003-2020 model years.

If such a thing happens, this can create glare to other motorists. This would also mean that the vehicles do not meet the requirements of federal standards FMVSS 108. The issue first came to light in May of 2022 when the officials at the Porsche plant in Leipzig discovered missing sealing caps in vehicles produced for the Canadian market.

(Also read | Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 one-off model brings back 1967 Japanese Grand Prix memory)

The automaker then began to investigate the scope of affected vehicles by looking at past production records. It also analyzed whether the missing sealing cap was necessary to prevent the headlights from being adjusted.

To resolve the issue, Porsche dealerships will inspect the left and right headlights and if no caps are fitted, they will be retrofitted. Dealers were notified of the issue on September 14, 2022 while owners will be notified on October 29.

In a separate development, Porsche is currently in the process of developing a second generation of its first electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan. As per reports, the Porsche Taycan and the electric version of the Panamera model will be based on Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). It is expected that the next generation Porsche Taycan will stay as a performance model while the Porsche Panamera will become more luxurious.

Meanwhile, Porsche is working to introduce the all-electric version of the Macan SUV. The Porsche Macan EV will enter production next year and will be available from 2024.

 

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 13:41 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Cayenne Cayman S Panamera
