Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 one-off model brings back 1967 Japanese Grand Prix memory

The Porsche 718 Cayman gets a custom white finish with silver, matching the original 906 colour scheme used for the 1967 race at Fuji Speedway.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 15:04 PM
This one off Porsche 718 Cayman is not for sale.
Porsche has developed a special edition of the 718 Cayman GT4 that comes paying homage to the Porsche 906 that conquered the fourth Japanese Grand Prix in 1967. The German automaker claimed to have taken help from its in-house Porsche Exclusive Manufactur division, which incorporated plenty of custom touches to the car.

Details on the outside of this Porsche 718 Cayman include a custom white finish with silver at the bottom, matching the original 906 colour scheme that was used for the 1967 race at Fuji Speedway. Other design elements include a Yellow paint theme on the hood and side mirrors, side vents, and rear wing. The rear number plate surrounding area also gets a Yellow theme, which is another nod to the 906 race car that featured a yellow insert at the back. The number 8 matches the racing number for chassis 145, which was driven to victory by Tetsu Ikuzawa in 1967.

Not only the exterior but the cabin too features special styling touches. It sports custom door sills featuring the layout of Fuji Speedway in 1967, along with the race-winning time printed in red next to it. Also, the Red contrast stitching is prevalent throughout the black interior. The custom embroidered headrests display the track name, layout, and year of the victory. Special badges on the GT4's quarter windows feature an outline of the 906 with another mention of Fuji and 1967.

Porsche claims to have made this one-off model for Porche Japan, and it is not meant for selling. However, the car brand claims that if someone is interested in customising his or her Porsche like this, they can order through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Porsche will showcase this car in Japan on August 31.

 

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 15:03 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 718 Cayman sportscar luxury car
