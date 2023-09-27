This sedan is now US' most affordable passenger car. But what does it offer?

The latest Nissan Versa is ready for the budget American car buyer and with a starting price of just $16,130 (approximately ₹13.42 lakh), could gain a lot of favour among those unwilling to pay big bucks for personal mobility. The US car market leans heavily in favour of well-equipped sedans and boisterous SUVs and pick-up trucks but even still, the Versa could emerge as a viable option among a younger audience here.

The pricing of the newest Nissan Versa may be a shade higher than what the preceding model commanded but it is still the most affordable car than money can buy in the US. The next most affordable is the new Mitsubishi Mirage which has a starting price sticker of $16,695 (approximately ₹13.90 lakh).

To expect the world from the base variant of Nissan Versa would be rather unwise but even still, the Versa S does offer halogen lights, 15-inch steel wheels and an acoustic laminated glass windshield to bring down the amount of outside noise that can filter into the cabin. It also comes with cruise control, four-speaker audio system and seven-inch main infotainment screen. The rear seats are fixed but passengers here get a center armrest for comfort.

Interestingly, even the base Nissan Versa variant gets a handful of driver assistance systems and the list includes Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking, among others.

Nissan Versa: Variants

The higher variants of the updated Nissan Versa, however, are much better kitted even though these command a significantly higher price. The Versa SV is priced at $19,420 (approximately ₹16.16 lakh) while the range-topping Versa SR is at $20,140 (approximately ₹16.76 lakh). The car in this variant gets 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, leather-wrapped steering wheel, six-speaker audio system, heated front seats and an eight-inch infotainment system.

Powering the latest Nissan Versa is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine which helps it put out 122 hp and offer 154 Nm of torque. While the base variant comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, the upper variants get automatic transmission set up.

