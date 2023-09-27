Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News New Nissan Versa Is America's Cheapest Passenger Car. But What Does It Offer To Buyers?

This sedan is now US' most affordable passenger car. But what does it offer?

The latest Nissan Versa is ready for the budget American car buyer and with a starting price of just $16,130 (approximately 13.42 lakh), could gain a lot of favour among those unwilling to pay big bucks for personal mobility. The US car market leans heavily in favour of well-equipped sedans and boisterous SUVs and pick-up trucks but even still, the Versa could emerge as a viable option among a younger audience here.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 08:51 AM
Follow us on:
The latest Nissan Versa is one of the most affordable cars Americans can buy. (Note: This photo shows the top-end Versa model)

The pricing of the newest Nissan Versa may be a shade higher than what the preceding model commanded but it is still the most affordable car than money can buy in the US. The next most affordable is the new Mitsubishi Mirage which has a starting price sticker of $16,695 (approximately 13.90 lakh).

To expect the world from the base variant of Nissan Versa would be rather unwise but even still, the Versa S does offer halogen lights, 15-inch steel wheels and an acoustic laminated glass windshield to bring down the amount of outside noise that can filter into the cabin. It also comes with cruise control, four-speaker audio system and seven-inch main infotainment screen. The rear seats are fixed but passengers here get a center armrest for comfort.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Nissan Micra gets a massive makeover in electric concept avatar

Interestingly, even the base Nissan Versa variant gets a handful of driver assistance systems and the list includes Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking, among others.

Nissan Versa: Variants

The higher variants of the updated Nissan Versa, however, are much better kitted even though these command a significantly higher price. The Versa SV is priced at $19,420 (approximately 16.16 lakh) while the range-topping Versa SR is at $20,140 (approximately 16.76 lakh). The car in this variant gets 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, leather-wrapped steering wheel, six-speaker audio system, heated front seats and an eight-inch infotainment system.

Powering the latest Nissan Versa is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine which helps it put out 122 hp and offer 154 Nm of torque. While the base variant comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, the upper variants get automatic transmission set up.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 08:51 AM IST
TAGS: Versa
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS