New Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk teased for first time, could get raised suspension and skid plates

Jeep has teased its next rugged SUV, the upcoming Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, for the first time. The new Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk will come as the brand's rugged off-road offering for the Jeep Cherokee, which hints that the SUV will sport a plethora of upgrades that would make it capable of tough off-roading duties.

The only image Jeep has teased for the upcoming Cherokee Trailhawk reveals little. The teaser image only shows off the LED headlight, surrounded by the signature LED daytime running lights (DRL). The lighting signature looks unchanged, though, from the current Jeep Cherokee. There is a redesigned bumper visible in the teaser image. In a nutshell, the front profile of the upcoming SUV looks more aggressive, with a red tow hook poking through.

If Jeep decides to give the upcoming SUV the last Cherokee Trailhawk treatment, it will come with a pair of front tow hooks and one in the rear. Also, in order to be capable of tough off-roading duties, the SUV should come with increased ride height, better approach and departure angles, and skid plates.

The iconic SUV manufacturer previewed the Cherokee Trailhawk previously at the Easter Jeep Safari with the Cherokee Upland, which had an upgraded suspension, a tweaked fascia that appears identical to the one in the teaser images, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 31.5-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T rubber.

The powertrain aspects of the upcoming Jeep SUV remain a mystery, though. The Jeep Cherokee is currently available with only one option - a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, mated to a CVT. The engine produces 208 bhp peak power and 312 Nm of maximum torque. It comes with the Jeep Active Drive I 4x4 system. The last Cherokee Trailhawk used Jeep Active Drive Lock 4x4, which the 2026 Jeep Compass Trailhawk continues to use.

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