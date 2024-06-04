HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Bmw 1 Series Teased Ahead Of Global Debut. Will It Return To India?

New BMW 1 Series teased ahead of global debut. Will it return to India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2024, 17:59 PM
The new BMW 1 Series is set to get substantial updates and the hot hatch is expected to get comprehensive improvements including an M-branded performa
2025 BMW 1 Series Teaser
The 2025 BMW 1 Series is expected to arrive with comprehensive upgrades with the global debut expected in July this year
2025 BMW 1 Series Teaser
The 2025 BMW 1 Series is expected to arrive with comprehensive upgrades with the global debut expected in July this year

BMW AG has dropped the first teaser for the new 1 Series hatchback on social media ahead of a global debut soon. The new BMW 1 Series is set to get substantial updates and the hot hatch is expected to get comprehensive improvements including an M-branded performance version right from the start.

The 2025 BMW 1 Series will be a heavily updated iteration based on the existing F40 generation rather than an all-new offering. Internally codenamed F70, the new ‘1’ retains its five-door body style while the silhouette hints at redesigned front and rear bumpers and new signature LED DRLs. Previous spy shots have hinted at more prominent side skirts, a discreet rear spoiler and quad exhaust tips on the car.

Also Read : 2025 BMW 3 Series breaks cover with new mild-hybrid tech, subtle styling tweaks

The cabin will also be updated to match newer BMW offerings. Expect to see a fully digital instrument console and infotainment screen from the bigger offerings. It will also get new seats, materials, upholstery and more.

The 2025 BMW 1 Series will continue to share its underpinnings with the latest BMW X1 and X2 as well as the MINI Cooper and Countryman models. The luxury hatchback has been front-wheel drive for a while now, against its predecessors which were rear-wheel drive. Power is expected from the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 302 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque on the M135i xDrive.

The new 1 Series is expected to make its global debut in July and we will get more details on the models then. The previous generation 1 Series was sold in India briefly and the rear-wheel drive hatchback was an absolute driver’s delight. However, its compact proportions weren’t as appealing to those looking for their first luxury car. Chances are slim the 1 Series will return to India, so those who own the older examples should hold on to one dearly.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2024, 17:59 PM IST

