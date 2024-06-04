New BMW 1 Series teased ahead of global debut. Will it return to India?

BMW AG has dropped the first teaser for the new 1 Series hatchback on social media ahead of a global debut soon. The new BMW 1 Series is set to get substantial updates and the hot hatch is expected to get comprehensive improvements including an M-branded performance version right from the start.

The new BMW 1 Series is set to get substantial updates and the hot hatch is expected to get comprehensive improvements including an M-branded performa

The 2025 BMW 1 Series will be a heavily updated iteration based on the existing F40 generation rather than an all-new offering. Internally codenamed F70, the new ‘1’ retains its five-door body style while the silhouette hints at redesigned front and rear bumpers and new signature LED DRLs. Previous spy shots have hinted at more prominent side skirts, a discreet rear spoiler and quad exhaust tips on the car.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW 5 Series 2993.0 cc 2993.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X3 M40i 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 86.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2925.0 cc 2925.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.60 - 80.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi A6 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BMW 5 Series 2024 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details

Also Read : 2025 BMW 3 Series breaks cover with new mild-hybrid tech, subtle styling tweaks

The cabin will also be updated to match newer BMW offerings. Expect to see a fully digital instrument console and infotainment screen from the bigger offerings. It will also get new seats, materials, upholstery and more.

The 2025 BMW 1 Series will continue to share its underpinnings with the latest BMW X1 and X2 as well as the MINI Cooper and Countryman models. The luxury hatchback has been front-wheel drive for a while now, against its predecessors which were rear-wheel drive. Power is expected from the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 302 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque on the M135i xDrive.

The new 1 Series is expected to make its global debut in July and we will get more details on the models then. The previous generation 1 Series was sold in India briefly and the rear-wheel drive hatchback was an absolute driver’s delight. However, its compact proportions weren’t as appealing to those looking for their first luxury car. Chances are slim the 1 Series will return to India, so those who own the older examples should hold on to one dearly.

First Published Date: