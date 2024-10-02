MG Windsor EV bookings will start from tomorrow: Things you should know

JSW MG Motor India is all set to open bookings for its recently launched Windsor EV in India. The Windsor EV is the third EV that MG is going to sell in the Indian market after Comet EV and ZS EV . Currently, Tata Motors is leading the EV market in India as they have the most extensive lineup of electric vehicles. MG will start accepting bookings for the Windsor EV from tomorrow. So, here are five things that you should know about the new MG Windsor EV.

JSW MG Motor India will begin bookings for the Windsor EV on October 3, priced from ₹13.50 lakh. The model features a 38 kWh battery with a range of

What is the ex-showroom price of the MG Windsor EV?

MG Windsor EV's ex-showroom price starts at ₹13.50 lakh and goes up to ₹ ₹15.50 lakh.

What is the price of the MG Windsor EV with the battery rental option?

With the Battery as Service programme, the starting price of the MG Windsor EV drops down to 9.99 lakh and the top-end variant costs ₹11.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. However, the person would need to pay a battery rent of ₹3.50 per km. Authorised dealerships of MG would be able to provide more information on this.

What is the booking amount of MG Windsor EV?

JSW MG Motor India is accepting a booking amount of ₹11,000. The bookings will open on October 3.

When will deliveries start for the MG Windsor EV?

The deliveries for the MG Windsor EV will start on October 12.

What are the specifications of the MG Windsor EV?

The electric motor in the MG Windsor makes 134 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It transfers all the power to the front wheels only.

What are the battery specifications and charging time of the MG Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV comes with a 38 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range figure of 331 km. A 3.3 kW charger completely replenishes the car in 15 hours, and a 7.4 kW charger cuts that time down by half. A fast charger can charge the Windsor from zero to 80 per cent in under an hour.

What are the features of the MG Windsor EV?

MG has incorporated a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen command center, offering a variety of connectivity options, complemented by a digital instrument cluster for the driver. Additional convenience features comprise an electronic tailgate, ambient lighting within the interior, and media controls mounted on the steering wheel. The Windsor is equipped with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite for enhanced safety. It also includes a 360-degree surround view camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-dimming interior rearview mirrors.

