MG Windsor EV bookings will start from tomorrow: Things you should know

JSW MG Motor India will begin bookings for the Windsor EV on October 3, priced from ₹13.50 lakh. The model features a 38 kWh battery with a range of
Windsor EV
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
JSW MG Motor India is all set to open bookings for its recently launched Windsor EV in India. The Windsor EV is the third EV that MG is going to sell in the Indian market after Comet EV and ZS EV. Currently, Tata Motors is leading the EV market in India as they have the most extensive lineup of electric vehicles. MG will start accepting bookings for the Windsor EV from tomorrow. So, here are five things that you should know about the new MG Windsor EV.

What is the ex-showroom price of the MG Windsor EV?

MG Windsor EV's ex-showroom price starts at 13.50 lakh and goes up to 15.50 lakh.

What is the price of the MG Windsor EV with the battery rental option?

With the Battery as Service programme, the starting price of the MG Windsor EV drops down to 9.99 lakh and the top-end variant costs 11.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. However, the person would need to pay a battery rent of 3.50 per km. Authorised dealerships of MG would be able to provide more information on this.

Check out our first drive review of the MG Windsor EV

What is the booking amount of MG Windsor EV?

JSW MG Motor India is accepting a booking amount of 11,000. The bookings will open on October 3.

When will deliveries start for the MG Windsor EV?

The deliveries for the MG Windsor EV will start on October 12.

What are the specifications of the MG Windsor EV?

The electric motor in the MG Windsor makes 134 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. It transfers all the power to the front wheels only.

What are the battery specifications and charging time of the MG Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV comes with a 38 kWh battery pack that has a claimed range figure of 331 km. A 3.3 kW charger completely replenishes the car in 15 hours, and a 7.4 kW charger cuts that time down by half. A fast charger can charge the Windsor from zero to 80 per cent in under an hour.

(Read more: How Tata vs MG war is electrifying EV battle this festive season. Check deals)

What are the features of the MG Windsor EV?

MG has incorporated a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen command center, offering a variety of connectivity options, complemented by a digital instrument cluster for the driver. Additional convenience features comprise an electronic tailgate, ambient lighting within the interior, and media controls mounted on the steering wheel. The Windsor is equipped with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite for enhanced safety. It also includes a 360-degree surround view camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-dimming interior rearview mirrors.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2024, 09:23 AM IST

