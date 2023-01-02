HT Auto
MG Hector to BMW X1: Five new cars to launch in India in January

MG Hector to BMW X1: Five new cars to launch in India in January

After a record year in 2022 in terms of sales, carmakers in India are gearing up to start the new year with more launches. January is going to be a packed month full of launches and unveilings as the Auto Expo 2023, to be held after a gap of three years, is just a little over a week to go. Several carmakers have already confirmed the launches of their upcoming models. While the official dates are not out yet for some, the cars to launch in India this month will mostly be SUVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 14:01 PM
Here is a quick look at the cars to launch this month.

MG Hector 2023:

2022 has been a record year for the British-origin carmaker in India. MG Motor had started to tease the upcoming new generation Hector SUV since a few months ago. More recently, details about the Hector 2023 have been revealed through leaks. The SUV will come with a new face which will have a more aggressive-looking grille and slimmer headlight units, new bumpers and other changes on the outside. MG Motor has already confirmed that a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system will dominate the dashboard inside the new Hector. It will be the largest infotainment screen available in any cars in the compact SUV segment. The new Hector will also get ADAS functionality.

BMW X1 2023:

BMW has already revealed the new generation X1, the entry-level SUV from the German auto giant, in global markets last year. Now, the new X1 SUV is heading India's way. On January 7, BMW will drive in the new SUV, along with a few other models, to India. In its new generation, the BMW X1 has grown in size and gets certain design tweaks on the outside. Inside the cabin, BMW will introduce a new digital infotainment system, much larger than the ones offered in current generation model sold in India. BMW is expected to offer the new X1 with three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre petrol and diesel units.

BMW X7 2023:

Key among the other models from BMW is the X7 facelift SUV. To be offered in two trims, the new X7 will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of generating 352 hp of power. The diesel engine will be able to produce around 352hp. BMW is also likely to offer a 48V mild-hybrid tech with both engines. In terms of changes, the new X7 will come with tweaked front grille with a signature kidney shape, cascade grille lighting, and split LED headlamps with LED DRLs. On the inside, the X7 2023 will come with a totally revamped dashboard that replaces the traditional layout with a large curved screen.

Watch: 2023 BMW X7 SUV breaks cover: First Look

BMW 7 Series:

The third model from the German auto giant could well grab the headlines for the entertainment screen it offers for the rear passengers. The car will have a 31.3-inch 8K giant screen mounted on the roof that can be retracted when not in use. It promises to change the in-car entertainment scenario in India. the 7 Series will come with a 3.0-litre petrol and diesel unit under its hood with a 48V mild hybrid tech also on offer.

Mahindra Thar 2-wheel drive:

Mahindra and Mahindra is also expected to drive in the more affordable version of the Thar off-road SUV to India this month. The SUV has already been spotted in real-life with all the changes it will carry. The Thar 2WD version will sit under the four-wheel avatars and will have very little cosmetic change inside or outside. It will offer auto start/stop functionality and a lock/unlock button in the centre console. The SUV, to be offered as rear-wheel drive, will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel units.

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 14:01 PM IST
TAGS: X1 X7 7 Series BMW Hector MG Motor Thar Mahindra and Mahindra
