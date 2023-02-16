HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz developing a smaller G-Wagen with ICE & EV options: Report

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is an off-roading icon and the boxy SUV commands its own cult globally. It now seems Mercedes-Benz is all set to expand the G-Class family with a smaller version. A new report by the German newspaper Handelsblatt suggests that a smaller G-Class may be well on its way and is likely to join the portfolio by 2026.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 17:58 PM
Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept image used for representational purpose
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been around for over four decades now, having started off as a military off-roader and later as a luxury off-roader. It has largely remained the same, diversifying into AMG versions and even a future electric with the EQG set to arrive soon. However, a baby-G has been out of the picture, until now. Mercedes is looking to tap into the potential of the G-Class brand and the baby G SUV is expected to make use of the brand’s newer powertrains and platforms to make that happen.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and G63 AMG

The baby G-Class is expected to be only slightly smaller in length but will be substantially shorter and also get a lower ground clearance
The report states that the baby G will be based on Mercedes’ new MMA architecture that will underpin a host of new offerings from the company. This includes the next-generation C-Class, CLA, GLA and GLB. The MMA architecture will also make way for a monocoque body instead of the ladder-on-frame chassis seen on the G-Class. The report also suggests that the baby G will only be marginally smaller in length but the monocoque body will shave a couple of inches in height, while the approach and departure angles won’t be as capable as the full-size version. Expect a lower ground clearance too.

That said, the baby Geländewagen will be more driveable in the city with a lesser body roll and is expected to pack the next generation of features and connectivity options when it arrives. It would be safe to say that the upcoming offering will get petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options, while an AMG version in both ICE and EV forms is likely as well. The new MMA architecture has also been designed to be EV first, which would make the model future-ready right from the start.

Also Read : Mercedes Maybach S 580e unveiled as first plug-in hybrid model for Maybach

The baby G-Class is likely to be based on the MMA architecture spawning ICE and electric versions right from the start
The baby G-Class is likely to be based on the MMA architecture spawning ICE and electric versions right from the start
It’s clear that a number of the G-Wagen users do not actually take it off-roading. They would be interested in baby G for all intents and purposes. Of course, this isn’t the fast a manufacturer is expanding its halo products into newer models. Land Rover brought the very successful Evoque with the Range Rover name, while Ford revived the Bronco and Bronco Sport more recently. The baby G-Class will most likely build on the same cult and boxy silhouette.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 17:57 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz G Class Mercedes Benz G Wagen Mercedes Benz G Class G Wagen Mercedes SUV
