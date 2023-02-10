HT Auto
Mercedes Maybach S 580e Unveiled As First Plug In Hybrid Model For Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach S 580e unveiled as first plug-in hybrid model for Maybach

The new Mercedes-Maybach S 580e has been unveiled globally, becoming the first plug-in hybrid version under the Maybach moniker. The new Maybach S 580e builds on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class plug-in hybrid version that was unveiled in 2020 but gets the same Maybach treatment for more luxury and opulence. The Mercedes-Maybach S 580e will first go on sale in China, followed by sales in Thailand, Europe and other markets, the company has announced.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 13:07 PM
Visually, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e looks identical to its V8-powered variant. However, power on the PHEV model comes from the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that develops 362 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is paired with an electric motor that develops 148 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque and kicks in right from 0 rpm. The combined output stands at 503 bhp and 750 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 EV review: An exorbitant exercise in electric extravagance 

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580e can hit a top speed of 140 kmph and has a range of 100 km in the electric-only mode. While Mercedes has not disclosed the battery pack size on the Maybach S 580e, it’s likely to be the same 28 kWh unit seen on the Mercedes-Benz S 580e.

Speaking about Maybach’s first PHEV model, Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes‑Maybach at Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, said, “With our first plug-in hybrid model, we are combining the luxury experience typical of Maybach with emission-free local driving when in electric driving mode. The Mercedes‑Maybach S 580 e represents a pivotal step in the transformation of our heritage brand into an electric future. We will present our first fully electric model as early as 2023."

Also Read : No car can be as luxurious as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture. Know Why

Not only does the new S 580e promise lower CO2 emissions but also provides a quieter driving experience. Mercedes has also neatly integrated the charging socket that’s smartly concealed on the left side of the vehicle. Subtle details like the blue accents in the headlights and the battery charging state on the digital instrument console are the only big giveaways of its plug-in hybrid nature. Mercedes-Maybach will offer customers an 11 kW AC charger as standard with the S 580e. There’s also an option for a 60 kW DC fast charger.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S 580e will go on sale globally later this year. It’s not clear if Mercedes-Benz India plans to bring this variant to the market. The company does retail the Maybach S 580 and S 680 in India. Prices start at 2.5 crore (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Maybach S 580e Mercedes Maybach Maybach S 580e Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India
