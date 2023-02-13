HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz India Reopens Bookings For Maybach Gls And Amg G63

Mercedes-Benz India reopens bookings for Maybach GLS and AMG G63

Mercedes-Benz offers as many as 14 Made-in-India models in the market here but even for cars that are imported, the demand is such that the company here has managed to get ‘priority allocations’ from its headquarter for AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 SUVs. Mercedes-Benz India on Monday, therefore, announced that bookings for both AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 have been reopened.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes is backing its top-end models to get increased traction in the Indian market in 2023.
Mercedes is backing its top-end models to get increased traction in the Indian market in 2023.
Mercedes is backing its top-end models to get increased traction in the Indian market in 2023.
Mercedes is backing its top-end models to get increased traction in the Indian market in 2023.

Both AMG G63 and Maybach GLS 600 have been coming in via the CBU route to the Indian market, one that has been going from strength to strength in recent years. And while the company has a diverse product portfolio which stretches from the likes of A-Class Limousine to the Maybach models as well as the AMG EQS, it expects a big thrust to come in for its top-end vehicles (TEV). The TEV segment with a 69% YoY growth was Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in CY 2022. Some of the models in the TEV segment include the recently launched AMG E 53 cabriolet, AMG G 63, GLS Maybach, S-Class, S-Class Maybach and the EQS EV.

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz India has already confirmed that models in the TEV segment will be in big focus. “Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of Indian market for Mercedes-Benz," said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, in a press statement issued by the company. "We will continue new model introduction in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 11.76 kmpl
₹1.02 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqs
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.55 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I7
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

The company is also digging in heels to bring down waiting periods, a crucial factor for buyers in the upper-end of the luxury car segment. With the fresh allocation of GLS Maybach 600, for instance, the wait period is expected to come down ti around eight to 10 months. Similarly, the wait time for AMG G63 is expected to come down from around two to three years at present to 12 to 16 months.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz India Mercedes Mercedes GLS Maybach Maybach GLS Mercedes AMG G63
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 325 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 279 Rs. 333
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at ₹51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at 51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile
Hyundai discreetly discontinues this Creta variant. Details here
Hyundai discreetly discontinues this Creta variant. Details here
Only 12 units of this bespoke Bentley exist!
Only 12 units of this bespoke Bentley exist!
This exclusive edition Mahindra XUV400 costs ₹1.75 cr! Here’s what’s special
This exclusive edition Mahindra XUV400 costs 1.75 cr! Here’s what’s special
In pics: How good is Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions?
In pics: How good is Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city