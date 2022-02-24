HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Aims To Double Its Ev Sales In 2022, Plans Stronger Supply Network

Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network

Mercedes-Benz aims to have battery-powered all-electric models in all its segments in 2022.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 07:38 PM
Mercedes-Benz aims to go fully electric by 2030. (Bloomberg)
Mercedes-Benz aims to go fully electric by 2030. (Bloomberg)

German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz aims to double its electric vehicle sales in 2022 and strengthen its supplier network. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius on Thursday said that the company will expand its electrified car footprint in relevant markets worldwide.

(In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS rivalling BMW i7 sedan teased during acoustic testing)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The luxury car brand aims to have battery-powered all-electric models in all its segments in 2022. The carmaker also aims to sell only electric cars by 2030.

However, things will not be easy for the luxury car brand. Mercedes-Benz's Chief Financial Executive Harald Wilhelm has listed a series of challenges that the carmaker expects to face in 2022. These include uncertain geopolitical developments, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and a significant rise in some raw material prices.

Semiconductor price is one hurdle that has been giving the automakers hardships for more than a year. Mercedes-Benz too is one of the car brands that has witnessed a massive impact due to the crisis. To offset the impact in the coming months, Mercedes-Benz is aiming to take steps to tighten its relationship with semiconductor suppliers, revealed the automaker.

Mercedes has had more trouble sourcing chips than BMW AG in 2021. BMW even outsold its rival for the first time since 2015 by better navigating the microchip bottleneck that impacted global auto production. The three-star manufacturer said that it expects the chip crunch to stabilize this year, but didn’t say when it sees the shortage ends.

The company's CFO said that it is agreeing on concrete supply quantities, widening its source base, extending planning cycles and developing safety stocks. Speaking about the rising raw material costs and their impact on the automaker's production and product prices, he said that the automaker expects a headwind in this space.

The carmaker has said that vehicle prices will continue to rise but will not fully offset the raw material headwinds which are expected to increase in 2022 compared with last year.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 07:38 PM IST
TAGS: mercedes-benz mercedes electric car ev electric vehicle luxury car chip crisis microchip crisis semiconductor crisis
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network
Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network
Oil price tops $105 over Russia-Ukraine tension, fuel price hike lurching ahead
Oil price tops $105 over Russia-Ukraine tension, fuel price hike lurching ahead
Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production
Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers
It’s time to ‘Drive your Style’ with the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio
It’s time to ‘Drive your Style’ with the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city