Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Key changes over the C-Class Limousine and more

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance launched in Indian markets recently at a starting price of ₹1.95 crore. The new car gets beefed up and derives engine technology from Mercedes' Formula-1 car. There are also new additions to the car's exterior and interiors that set it apart from the regular C-Class Limousine.

1 Exterior The all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance gets a bolder and more muscular aesthetic over the standard C-Class Limousine. It gets extended by 83 millimetres in length and the front is extended by 50 millimetres. This gives the car a more aggressive stance overall. There are some signature AMG elements which are also seen on this beefed-up C-Class's exterior such as a hood air outlet, the iconic horizontal slat grille and E Performance badges at the fenders and the rear. Exclusive paint options, such as AMG matt graphite grey magno are customisable.

2 Interior Inside, the cabin gets luxurious AMG sports seats in Nappa Leather with seat ventilation and AMG Performance seats are available as optionals. The latest MBUX infotainment system including dual 12.3-inch screens and a head-up display for driver information and multimedia control is also offered on the car. Carbon fibre trims and the AMG performance steering wheel in carbon fibre/Nappa leather design add to the sporty vibe of the interior.

3 Engine Mercedes claims the engine of the AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is the most powerful production-spec inline four-cylinder engine. The unit is specially hand-built with the ‘One Man, One Engine’ philosophy. The displacement stands at 2000 cc and it features forced induction through an electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharger. The AMG C 63 S E Performance also features an advanced hybrid system with a rear-mounted electric motor helping the 2-litre engine. The combined setup produces an impressive 671 bhp and 1019 Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that the deviled C-Class can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. The power is put down via the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system.

5 Safety With the amount of oomph that the AMG C 63 S E Performance offers having state-of-the-art safety features becomes crucial. The car gets active brake assist, pre-safe and 7 airbags as standard. A 360-degree camera system is provided on the car as well.

