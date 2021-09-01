Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance, most powerful Mercedes ever, makes debut

Visually, the top four-door coupe of AMG stands out mainly thanks to the presence of the coupe bumper with larger air vents, 20 or 21 inch wheels and the E-Performance logos, while inside the most obvious difference is the new steering wheel.



(Also see | More pics of Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance)

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 4.0-litre bi turbo V8 engine manufactured by the carmaker, that produces a maximum output of 630 bhp of power and 900 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor can also generate an output of 201 bhp and a peak torque 320 Nm. The combined output is a massive 831 bhp of power and 1470 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. This ensures the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. It also comes with a top speed of 316 kmph.

The battery of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance has a capacity of 6.1 kWh, 70 kW of continuous output and 150 kW of peak output for ten seconds. Mercedes-AMG claims that the GT 63 S E Performance will return a range of 12 kms when powered by its electric motor. It can be charged through its 3.7 kW charger regular fixed to the regular home chargers or wallboxes or at public charging stations. An interesting element is its advanced cooling system as well as the existence of a starter-generator system that is driven by a belt, delivers 10 kW (14 PS) and supplies electricity to all secondary consumers.

Mercedes-AMG is offering the GT 63 S E Performance with seven driving modes, including Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, RACE, Slippery and Individual. Besides that, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance also gets standard ceramic brakes and active AMG Ride Control, among other features.