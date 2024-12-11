Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes Electric G Class Arrives In India Soon: Here's What To Expect From The Big Boss Suv

Mercedes electric G-Class, big boss car, arrives in India soon: Here's what to expect

HT Auto Desk
11 Dec 2024, 09:12 AM
Mercedes Benz is set to launch the electric G-wagon in the Indian markets. Officially called the G 580, it comes with independent motors for each wheel.
Mercedes-Benz has already opened the bookings for the G-Wagon EV, which was earlier showcased in global markets as the EQG concept electric SUV.

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the G 580 with EQ Power in the Indian markets on 9 January 2024. The SUV is also popularly known as the G-Wagon and was showcased as a concept at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The EQG concept in its production-spec version features some unique and 

1Quad-motor setup

The G 580 features four independently controlled electric motors, producing a total of 571 bhp and 1165 Nm of torque. This configuration provides precise power distribution enhancing both the performance and off-road capability of the SUV. The G 580 according to the manufacturer's claims, can do 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. 

2Off-road capability

The eSUV includes a selectable low-range off-road gear reduction and virtual differential locks enabled by intelligent torque vectoring. These features enhance traction and control over uneven or challenging terrains. The G-Class also features an ‘Offroad Cockpit’ and a Transparent Hood with its 360-degree camera which displays the feed on the 12.3-inch driver's display. 

Furthermore, the G-Wagon has 9.8 inches of ground clearance, up to 35 degrees of lateral stability, is capable of scaling at a 100 per cent grade and can handle a maximum fording depth of 33.5 inches. The G 580 is set to compete with the BMW iX and the Range Rover Electric which will be coming to the Indian markets soon.

3High capacity battery

Equipped with a 116-kWh battery pack, the G 580 offers up to 473 km of driving range per charge for longer trips. The battery is designed for durability and efficiency supporting both on-road and off-road demands. It comes with fast-charging capabilities of up to 200 kW at a Level 3 DC charger allowing the SUV to charge up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The G580 gets 5 drive modes: Comfort, Sport, Individual, Trail and Rock.

4G-Roar and G-Turn

The vehicle features an engineered acoustic system known as G-ROAR which simulates a dynamic sound profile during acceleration mimicking traditional engine sounds to enhance the driving experience. This sound is emitted via the car's Burmester 3D Surround Sound system. 

The G-turn system allows the Mercedes Benz G 580 to take a 360-degree tank-like turn on the spot. This is supported by the car's individual motors mounted on each wheel.

5Design

The new car retains the classic G-Class exterior. It incorporates functional enhancements such as a backlit front grille for improved visibility and a restructured front bumper for better aerodynamics. The rear box now gets a squared shape and stores a charging cable, tools or even snow chains. On the inside the car features 64-color ambient lighting, AMG Line and Night Package are available as optional extras.

11 Dec 2024, 08:28 AM IST
