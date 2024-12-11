Mercedes electric G-Class, big boss car, arrives in India soon: Here's what to expect

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the G 580 with EQ Power in the Indian markets on 9 January 2024. The SUV is also popularly known as the G-Wagon and was showcased as a concept at the CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The EQG concept in its production-spec version features some unique and

1 Quad-motor setup The G 580 features four independently controlled electric motors, producing a total of 571 bhp and 1165 Nm of torque. This configuration provides precise power distribution enhancing both the performance and off-road capability of the SUV. The G 580 according to the manufacturer's claims, can do 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

2 Off-road capability The eSUV includes a selectable low-range off-road gear reduction and virtual differential locks enabled by intelligent torque vectoring. These features enhance traction and control over uneven or challenging terrains. The G-Class also features an ‘Offroad Cockpit’ and a Transparent Hood with its 360-degree camera which displays the feed on the 12.3-inch driver's display. Furthermore, the G-Wagon has 9.8 inches of ground clearance, up to 35 degrees of lateral stability, is capable of scaling at a 100 per cent grade and can handle a maximum fording depth of 33.5 inches. The G 580 is set to compete with the BMW iX and the Range Rover Electric which will be coming to the Indian markets soon.

3 High capacity battery Equipped with a 116-kWh battery pack, the G 580 offers up to 473 km of driving range per charge for longer trips. The battery is designed for durability and efficiency supporting both on-road and off-road demands. It comes with fast-charging capabilities of up to 200 kW at a Level 3 DC charger allowing the SUV to charge up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The G580 gets 5 drive modes: Comfort, Sport, Individual, Trail and Rock.

5 Design The new car retains the classic G-Class exterior. It incorporates functional enhancements such as a backlit front grille for improved visibility and a restructured front bumper for better aerodynamics. The rear box now gets a squared shape and stores a charging cable, tools or even snow chains. On the inside the car features 64-color ambient lighting, AMG Line and Night Package are available as optional extras.

