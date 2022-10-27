Mercedes AMG vs Audi RS: Which performance technology is superior?

Mercedes AMG has an older heritage and wider product portfolio but Audi RS models also pack in a whole lot of punch.

The Germans sure know how to make some of the most amazing cars ever. The pairing of luxury with sheer driving thrill is a match made in heaven but in automotive heaven, there still is a whole lot of rivalry. And the biggest one possibly is between Mercedes AMG and Audi RS.

Fanboys of Mercedes would say there is just no rivalry because there is just no competition. Diehard supporters of Audi would argue the same but to the contrary. Each brand and each of the two technologies have much going for the persons behind the steering. So here is taking a quick look at what each has on offer.

Mercedes AMG:

Established in 1967, AMG or Aufrecht Melcher Grossaspach is one of the oldest automotive performance brands in Germany. While till 1999, AMG was tuning high end cars on its own, Mercedes would take a 51 per cent stake that year before assuming full ownership in 2005. While the first model was the Mercedes C36 AMG, the company has since exponentially expended models offered under the AMG brand. There is now even an AMG hypercar with over 1,000 horsepower.

What's also interesting is that AMG has made its way to not just the high-end Mercedes models but even the smaller ones like C-Class, CLA and A-Class. Even more interesting is that almost every AMG engine is hand built - underlining the ‘One Man, One Engine’ philosophy. As for the nomenclature, the two digits after the alphabet are more a tribute to heritage models than notifying the engine engine size.

Audi RS:

Established in 1983, the RS was initially limited to only Germany and then some select European markets. In fact, Audi would only go overseas with RS in 2011. RS stands for RennSport or Racing Sport and models with the badge stand above the 'S' models.

RS models are tailor-made for track performance while also being road legal in most cases. And while the number of RS models may be fewer when compared to AMG models, there still is enormous doses of power and torque.

Globally, Mercedes sells more AMG models than Audi sells its AMG models. But in terms of share of performance models sold in the overall sales, Audi has an edge in the key European markets, as per 2021 data compiled by JATO Dynamics.

In terms of sheer capabilities on track or roads, much depends on which models are being compared, the kind of engine tuning and factors such as drag co-efficient and weight of the vehicles.

