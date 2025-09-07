Maruti Suzuki Victoris caught your attention? Here's what each variant gets

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Victoris , a mid-size SUV that enters a crowded but fast-growing segment. The model sits in the same bracket as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate, but Maruti has tried to carve out space with multiple powertrain options and a wide spread of trims. For buyers, the bigger question is often not the launch itself but which variant actually makes sense.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Engine choices

The Victoris is offered with three different powertrains. A 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 101 bhp and 136 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic. A 1.5-litre strong hybrid, with a combined output of 114 bhp, uses an e-CVT and is positioned for efficiency-conscious buyers. Maruti also offers a CNG option, producing 87 bhp and 121 Nm, though only with the manual transmission. This breadth of options gives the Victoris a wider appeal, but the feature spread across variants is what ultimately drives the decision.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: LXi

The LXi is the entry variant. It comes with steel wheels, halogen lamps and manual air conditioning. Safety is covered with dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts. For buyers who want the Victoris simply for its size and Maruti’s network, this trim serves as the most affordable route. However, it is stripped down and will likely appeal only to cost-sensitive buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: VXi

The VXi builds on the basics with a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls and automatic climate control. It also gets power-folding mirrors. The addition of these features makes the cabin easier to live with, though the price positioning means many buyers may look further up the range for a stronger value equation.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: ZXi

The ZXi is where the Victoris feels more complete. LED projector headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, wireless charging, automatic headlamps and a more premium cabin lift the overall experience. Importantly, this is also the highest trim available with the CNG option. For most buyers, ZXi strikes a balance between affordability and the kind of features expected in a modern mid-size SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: ZXi+

At the top, the ZXi+ and ZXi+ (O) bring in all the technology. A 10.25-inch infotainment system, full-digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS are part of the package. Hybrid versions also get the option of all-wheel drive. These trims cater to customers who want every possible feature in their SUV, though it comes at a steep premium.

