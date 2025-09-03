Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV breaks cover: New Arena flagship model

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled the Victoris, its brand-new flagship SUV for the Arena dealerships. The brand says that the Victoris is built for new-age customers, and they will be exporting it to over 100 countries from India. The new SUV comes loaded with safety features, digital features, ADAS and multiple powertrain options. One important thing that was revealed at the launch event is that Victoris has scored a 5-star rating with the Bharat NCAP crash test.

What are the powertrain options on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki will sell the Victoris with petrol, CNG and a strong hybrid powertrain. To do this efficiently, engineers had to modify the platform so that they could position the CNG tanks under the body, which opens up space in the boot.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 300 km 300 km ₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.84 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.58 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 kWh 35 kWh 421 km 421 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF3 210 km 210 km ₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The strong hybrid engine that is taken from the Grand Vitara now comes with a lithium-ion battery that is being heavily assembled locally. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine also powers the Victoris; this is the same powertrain that we have been experiencing for quite some time now in other Maruti Suzuki models, and the strong hybrid powertrain is also shared with the Grand Vitara. This unit is compatible with Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD system, which will be available on the higher-spec ZXi+ and ZXi+(O) variants.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris scores 5-stars in Bharat NCAP crash test rating

What are the features of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

A few of the noteworthy features that the Victoris comes with are Lane keep assist, lane departure, a powered tailgate with gesture, ambient lighting, and there is even Dolby Atmos on offer.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: