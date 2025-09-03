HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Victoris Suv Breaks Cover, Will Be The New Flagship For Arena Dealerships

Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV breaks cover: New Arena flagship model

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Sept 2025, 13:01 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris will be exported to over 100 countries and will directly take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki has launched its all-new Victoris SUV in the Indian market
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki has launched its all-new Victoris SUV in the Indian market
Get Launch Updates on
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV arrow icon
Notify me

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled the Victoris, its brand-new flagship SUV for the Arena dealerships. The brand says that the Victoris is built for new-age customers, and they will be exporting it to over 100 countries from India. The new SUV comes loaded with safety features, digital features, ADAS and multiple powertrain options. One important thing that was revealed at the launch event is that Victoris has scored a 5-star rating with the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

What are the powertrain options on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

Maruti Suzuki will sell the Victoris with petrol, CNG and a strong hybrid powertrain. To do this efficiently, engineers had to modify the platform so that they could position the CNG tanks under the body, which opens up space in the boot.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon300 km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.84 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.58 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF3
Range Icon210 km
₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The strong hybrid engine that is taken from the Grand Vitara now comes with a lithium-ion battery that is being heavily assembled locally. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine also powers the Victoris; this is the same powertrain that we have been experiencing for quite some time now in other Maruti Suzuki models, and the strong hybrid powertrain is also shared with the Grand Vitara. This unit is compatible with Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD system, which will be available on the higher-spec ZXi+ and ZXi+(O) variants.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris scores 5-stars in Bharat NCAP crash test rating

What are the features of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris?

A few of the noteworthy features that the Victoris comes with are Lane keep assist, lane departure, a powered tailgate with gesture, ambient lighting, and there is even Dolby Atmos on offer.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Sept 2025, 13:01 pm IST
TAGS: Victoris

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.