HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki S Presso Vs Maruti Suzuki Wagonr: Sibling Rivalry

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes as a more affordable model as compared to WagonR.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 10:04 AM
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is more powerful and pricier than S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is more powerful and pricier than S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is more powerful and pricier than S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is more powerful and pricier than S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the automaker's take on the sub-compact micro-SUV segment. The S-Presso, with its boxy style, practical performance and specification, has already received a pretty good response from the customers. The car competes with rivals like Kwid Climber while simultaneously with siblings like WagonR, Alto K10 and Celerio. Here is a comparison between S-Presso and WagonR.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing compared)

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes priced between 4.25 lakh and 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, comes priced between 5.47 lakh and 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom). S-Presso comes as a more affordable model against the WagonR tallboy hatchback. The S-Presso top trims clash with the WagonR lower trims when it comes to pricing.

S-Presso trimS-Presso priceWagonR trimWagonR price
STD 4.25 lakhLXI 5.47 lakh
LXI 4.95 lakhVXI 5.91 lakh
VXI 5.15 lakhZXI 6.10 lakh
LXI Opt CNG 5.38 lakhVXI AT 6.41 lakh
VXI Plus 5.49 lakhZXI Plus 6.58 lakh
VXI Opt CNG 5.64 lakhZXI AT 6.60 lakh
VXI Opt AT 5.65 lakhZXI Plus DT 6.70 lakh
VXI Plus Opt AT 5.99 lakhZXI Plus AT 7.08 lakh
  ZXI Plus AT DT 7.20 lakh
  LXI CNG 6.42 lakh
  VXI CNG 6.86 lakh

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Sponsored
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
View Details Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Specification

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets power from the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that is available in the Alto K10 and Celerio as well. This engine is available with the options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well. The engine is capable of churning out 67 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Besides petrol, this engine also comes available with a CNG option.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol only and petrol-CNG fuel options. The engine onboard this tallboy hatchback is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT as an option. This engine churns out 88 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes churning out more power and torque as compared to the S-Presso. Both the cars are available in CNG options, and both the cars get both manual and AMT gearbox options.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Maruti Suzuki wagonR
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: An exorbitant exercise in electric extravagance
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: An exorbitant exercise in electric extravagance
Watch: This self-drive combat vehicle could redefine wars of the future
Watch: This self-drive combat vehicle could redefine wars of the future

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city