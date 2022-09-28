Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the automaker's take on the sub-compact micro-SUV segment. The S-Presso, with its boxy style, practical performance and specification, has already received a pretty good response from the customers. The car competes with rivals like Kwid Climber while simultaneously with siblings like WagonR, Alto K10 and Celerio. Here is a comparison between S-Presso and WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes priced between ₹4.25 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹5.47 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom). S-Presso comes as a more affordable model against the WagonR tallboy hatchback. The S-Presso top trims clash with the WagonR lower trims when it comes to pricing.

S-Presso trim S-Presso price WagonR trim WagonR price STD ₹ 4.25 lakh LXI ₹ 5.47 lakh LXI ₹ 4.95 lakh VXI ₹ 5.91 lakh VXI ₹ 5.15 lakh ZXI ₹ 6.10 lakh LXI Opt CNG ₹ 5.38 lakh VXI AT ₹ 6.41 lakh VXI Plus ₹ 5.49 lakh ZXI Plus ₹ 6.58 lakh VXI Opt CNG ₹ 5.64 lakh ZXI AT ₹ 6.60 lakh VXI Opt AT ₹ 5.65 lakh ZXI Plus DT ₹ 6.70 lakh VXI Plus Opt AT ₹ 5.99 lakh ZXI Plus AT ₹ 7.08 lakh ZXI Plus AT DT ₹ 7.20 lakh LXI CNG ₹ 6.42 lakh VXI CNG ₹ 6.86 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Specification

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets power from the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that is available in the Alto K10 and Celerio as well. This engine is available with the options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well. The engine is capable of churning out 67 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Besides petrol, this engine also comes available with a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol only and petrol-CNG fuel options. The engine onboard this tallboy hatchback is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT as an option. This engine churns out 88 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes churning out more power and torque as compared to the S-Presso. Both the cars are available in CNG options, and both the cars get both manual and AMT gearbox options.

