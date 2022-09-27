Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing compared

Hyundai Creta is the dominant player in the mid-size SUV space but Grand Vitara comes up as a new and possibly potent challenger.

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched its Grand Vitara as yet another option in the mid-size SUV space, one that is peppered with plenty of choices already. But while there may be a steady stream of mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is possibly taking a direct aim at Hyundai Creta, a dominant player in the segment.

There are plenty of unique highlights of Grand Vitara and Creta which add much weight to the resume of each of these players. While Creta also gets diesel engine option as well as iMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission or clutchless gear stick, Grand Vitara hits back with Suzuki Allgrip select technology which makes it capable off the road as well as a strong hybrid engine option.

But the straight-up contest is between the Grand Vitara mild hybrid variants - available with both manual as well as automatic transmission choices - against the Creta petrol versions. Here is a quick price comparison between these variants of each of these three models:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hyundai Creta Sigma ₹ 10.45 lakh E ₹ 10.44 lakh Delta ₹ 11.90 lakh EX ₹ 11.38 lakh Delta Automatic ₹ 13.40 lakh S ₹ 12.61 lakh Zeta ₹ 13.89 lakh S iMT ₹ 12.84 lakh Zeta Automatic ₹ 15.39 lakh SX ₹ 14.38 lakh Alpha ₹ 15.39 lakh SX Automatic ₹ 15.86 lakh Alpha Automatic ₹ 16.89 lakh SX(O) Automatic ₹ 17.07 lakh SX(0) Turbo DCT ₹ 18.15 lakh (All prices are

ex-showroom.

Subject to change)

While Creta does offer more variants when compared to the Grand Vitara, the Maruti model does have a MT variant with its mild-hybrid engine that boasts of AllGrip Select technology. Available on the Alpha variant, this is priced at ₹16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti ditched diesel several years ago and has a petrol-only product lineup alongwith CNG in select models. The company believes that demand for diesel is declining and that the cost benefits too are increasingly diminishing. Hyundai on the other hand continues to believe that customers must have the ability to choose and the Koreans report that demand for the diesel engines on some of their models is still quite robust.

The other notable players in the segment include Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic.

