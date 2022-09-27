HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing Compared

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing compared

Hyundai Creta is the dominant player in the mid-size SUV space but Grand Vitara comes up as a new and possibly potent challenger.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM
While Hyundai Creta offers diesel engine and semi-automatic transmission options as well, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets both mild and strong hybrid engine options as well as Suzuki AllGrip Select technology.
While Hyundai Creta offers diesel engine and semi-automatic transmission options as well, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets both mild and strong hybrid engine options as well as Suzuki AllGrip Select technology.
While Hyundai Creta offers diesel engine and semi-automatic transmission options as well, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets both mild and strong hybrid engine options as well as Suzuki AllGrip Select technology.
While Hyundai Creta offers diesel engine and semi-automatic transmission options as well, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets both mild and strong hybrid engine options as well as Suzuki AllGrip Select technology.

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched its Grand Vitara as yet another option in the mid-size SUV space, one that is peppered with plenty of choices already. But while there may be a steady stream of mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is possibly taking a direct aim at Hyundai Creta, a dominant player in the segment.

There are plenty of unique highlights of Grand Vitara and Creta which add much weight to the resume of each of these players. While Creta also gets diesel engine option as well as iMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission or clutchless gear stick, Grand Vitara hits back with Suzuki Allgrip select technology which makes it capable off the road as well as a strong hybrid engine option.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

But the straight-up contest is between the Grand Vitara mild hybrid variants - available with both manual as well as automatic transmission choices - against the Creta petrol versions. Here is a quick price comparison between these variants of each of these three models:

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hyundai Creta 
    
Sigma 10.45 lakhE 10.44 lakh
Delta 11.90 lakhEX 11.38 lakh
Delta Automatic 13.40 lakhS 12.61 lakh
Zeta 13.89 lakhS iMT 12.84 lakh
Zeta Automatic 15.39 lakhSX 14.38 lakh
Alpha 15.39 lakhSX Automatic 15.86 lakh
Alpha Automatic 16.89 lakhSX(O) Automatic 17.07 lakh
    
  SX(0) Turbo DCT 18.15 lakh
   (All prices are
ex-showroom.
Subject to change)

While Creta does offer more variants when compared to the Grand Vitara, the Maruti model does have a MT variant with its mild-hybrid engine that boasts of AllGrip Select technology. Available on the Alpha variant, this is priced at 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti ditched diesel several years ago and has a petrol-only product lineup alongwith CNG in select models. The company believes that demand for diesel is declining and that the cost benefits too are increasingly diminishing. Hyundai on the other hand continues to believe that customers must have the ability to choose and the Koreans report that demand for the diesel engines on some of their models is still quite robust.

The other notable players in the segment include Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 09:03 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta Creta Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India’s most affordable EV to launch tomorrow. Here’s how much it could cost
India’s most affordable EV to launch tomorrow. Here’s how much it could cost
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Pricing compared
Sustainability concerns weigh heavy on auto part suppliers as carmakers go green
Sustainability concerns weigh heavy on auto part suppliers as carmakers go green
Ola Electric offers big festive discount on S1 Pro. Here's how to buy one
Ola Electric offers big festive discount on S1 Pro. Here's how to buy one
This tiny teardrop-shaped camper van offers queen-size bed
This tiny teardrop-shaped camper van offers queen-size bed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city