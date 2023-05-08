Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Baleno: Save up to 59,000 in May

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on select models through the month of May. India's largest carmaker is offering benefits worth up to ₹59,000 depending on models and variants one picks this month. The benefit scheme will remain applicable till the end of this month. The offers are valid on both Maruti Nexa and Arena cars like WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Ignis, Ciaz, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Dzire and Eeco. Maruti is not offering any discount on Ertiga or XL6, two of its MPVs. The new compact SUV Grand Vitara and sub-compact SUV Brezza too are kept off the list of beneficiaries.

Here is a quick look which Maruti cars get the highest discounts in May.

Maruti Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹59,000 discount on it smallest hatchback in India - the Alto K10. The LXi and VXi manual variants of the Alto K10 get the highest discounts among all other Maruti cars this month. The benefits include cash discount of ₹40,000 besides exchange offer worth up to ₹15,000 and corporate benefits worth ₹4,000. The CNG version of the hatchback also gets up to ₹39,000 worth savings.

Maruti WagonR

Maruti's best-selling car in 2022 is being offered with benefits worth up to ₹54,000 this month. The benefits include cash discount of ₹30,000, exchange bonus worth up to ₹20,000 and corporate discount of up to ₹4,000. The benefits are applicable to the. two entry-level variants with manual transmission. The top-spec version of the boxy hatchback is also offered with benefits worth ₹45,000.

Maruti Swift

The Swift hatchback also gets similar discount as the WagonR. The manual variant in the VXi trim if offered with maximum ₹54,000 benefit. The breakup of the offers are similar to that of the WagonR, also offered with same offers. The LXi trims also get decent benefits worth up to ₹49,000.

Maruti Ignis

The Ignis, rival to the likes of Tata Punch and the upcoming Hyundai Exter, is offered with benefits worth up to ₹54,000. The car can be bought with ₹35,000 worth cash benefit, ₹11,000 as exchange bonus and ₹4,000 worth corporate discount.

Maruti S-Presso

The S-Presso is also offered with benefits worth up to ₹54,000. Maruti is offering the S-Presso with benefits like cash discount of ₹30,000, exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and corporate discounts worth ₹15,000. The S-Presso also comes with corporate discount worth ₹4,000.

