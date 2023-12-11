Maruti Jimny SUV, made in India, launched in Australia with ADAS

After India, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny SUV in Australia too. The carmaker has launched the Jimny five-door model, called Jimny XL, down under at a price of AUD 34,990 (roughly converted to around 18.60 lakh). The Jimny launched in Australia is manufactured in India. The SUV was launched in India in June this year at a price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). However, earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki launched a Thunder Edition of the SUV, which has brought down the starting price of Jimny in India to ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar in India, as well as in Australia.

Australia is the second major overseas market after South Africa where Maruti Suzuki has launched the five-door Jimny SUV. South Africa saw the bigger Jimny make debut in November costing at least 3.73 lakh in Rand (roughly converted to ₹17 lakh). While South Africa got the India-spec version of the Jimny, offered in three variants Zeta, Alpha and Alpha AT with the same features, Australia has added the five-door Jimny to the existing three-door versions called Jimny Lite and Jimny. The price of the top-end variant XL, which is basically the five-door version, goes up to AUD 36,490 (roughly converted to ₹19.97 lakh).

Also watch: First drive review of Maruti Suzuki Jimny, rival to Mahindra Thar

The biggest difference between Jimny SUVs sold in India, South Africa and the ones in Australia is that the model down under comes with added feature like ADAS. The Advance Driver Assistant System comes with auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, anti collision warning and dual camera brake support among other features. There are seven exterior colours to choose from, including the Kinetic Yellow.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar five-door to break cover soon: Key expectations

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki offers the Jimny XL in Australia with its 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. All variants are offered with Suzuki's four-wheel drive system AllGrip Pro as standard. The engine is capable of churning out 100 bhp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki introduced a new special edition of the Jimny in the Indian market. It is called Thunder Edition and is available with both Zeta and Alpha variants. The price of the Jimny Thunder Edition starts at ₹10.74 lakh and goes up to ₹14.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: