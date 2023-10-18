HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Hits Big Landmark Of Selling 10 Lakh Automatic Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki crosses sales milestone of 10 lakh automatic vehicles

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of selling 10 lakh vehicles with automatic gearbox. The company offers four automatic transmission systems – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), 4-speed Automatic Transmission (AT), Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with steering mounted paddle shifters and Electronic-Continuous Variable Transmission(e-CVT). These are offered across 16 models sold by the company.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic transmission systems across 16 of its models.
Maruti Suzuki
Out of the overall automatic car sales, 65% are equipped with AGS technology, which was launched by the company back in 2014. The share of AT automatic transmission models account for 27% of the total sales whereas the Hybrid e-CVT transmission constitutes about 8% of these automatic sales. Most of the sales for automatic cars for the company comes from Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti offers the 5-speed AGS gearbox in Alto K-10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Fronx. The 4-speed AT is offered in Jimny and Ciaz. The Advanced 6-speed AT with Paddle Shifters is available in Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara. The e-CVT technology is exclusively available in the company's Intelligent Electric Hybrid models - Grand Vitara and Invicto.

As per the data shared by the company, NEXA retail chain customers tend to prefer high-end automatic variants, accounting for about 58% of automatic car sales at Maruti. Compared to this, Arena retail chain customers prefer mid-level automatic variants, contributing about 42% to automatic car sales.

The company says that its automatic car sales have been rising constantly and it aims touch sales of one lakh such units in FY23-24. “We have made it our mission to spread the 'Joy of Mobility' to all! This spirit has enabled us to democratise automatic transmission technology with numerous types of options. And we are truly humbled by the customer response we have received," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
