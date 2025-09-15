Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid spotted with LIDAR sensors. Launch imminent?

Maruti Suzuki seems to be ramping up its hybrid game in India. The carmaker has started testing a production-ready version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid in India, and a test mule of that has been spotted in the country, hinting at an imminent launch. The test mule also had LIDAR sensors. This is usually done to map ADAS systems of a car, which means that the new Fronx Hybrid might get a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Interestingly, the prototype was spotted shortly after Suzuki Motor Corporation had drawn its powertrain roadmap. As the prototype has been spotted, it shows the Fronx is identical to the current petrol version. However, the major difference maker is the Hybrid badge at the back, which defines the particular model as a hybrid iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based crossover, which is sold through the Nexa retail network.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid is expected to debut with the new Super Ene-Charge 48V hybrid system. This will combine an electric motor with a new 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The rest of the elements of the Fronx, including the design philosophy and the features onboard the car, will remain unchanged. There would be a Level 2 ADAS suite in addition to the current range of safety features available with the Fronx.

Speaking of the powertrain and specifications, the automaker is yet to reveal any details about the power and torque figures as well as the fuel efficiency. Also, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed anything about the launch timeline of the upcoming Fronx Hybrid. However, with the test mule spotted without any camouflage, expect it to debut in a few months, possibly later this year.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx became India's fastest-selling crossover for exports, achieving one lakh units export milestone in 25 months since June 2023, making it the fastest in its category to do so. Expect the hybrid version also to be exported to key global markets.

