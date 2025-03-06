Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes the highest seller in February 2025. Here’s what makes it popular

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx became the best selling model in February 2025, surpassing the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the Hyundai Creta. The sub compact SUV saw sales of 21,461 units in February 2025. Interestingly, with this, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx also achieves its highest ever sales since its launch in 2023. In fact, the Fronx was the first SUV in the company’s portfolio to cross the one lakh sales mark in just 10 months of its introduction. Here’s what makes the sub compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki so popular.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx saw sales of 21,461 units in February 2025. Interestingly, with this, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx also achieves its highest ever s

1 Maruti Suzuki badge Similar to all other Maruti Suzuki vehicles in the nation, the Fronx also has the advantage of wearing that Maruti Suzuki badge on the hood. One enduring advantage of all Maruti Suzuki vehicles is that these are supported by an extensive post-sales and sales network in the nation.

2 Price Sharing its underpinnings with the Baleno means that the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets the advantage of earning a handsome price in the market. Offered across five trim options-Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha-the Fronx costs between ₹7.52 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fronx price is relatively cheaper compared to other sub-4 metre SUVs in its category to attract consumers seeking an SUV-like look but not the cost tag normally applicable to it.

3 Design While the Maruti Fronx is built on the same platform as the Baleno, its exterior look differentiates it from the hatchback. The Fronx has a SUV-inspired front fascia with a more aggressive stance. Its grille and LED DRL design have given it the moniker "baby Grand Vitara," given its similarity with the bigger SUV in Maruti's portfolio.

5 Turbo petrol engine The Maruti Fronx is the sole model in the new Maruti Suzuki lineup with a turbo petrol engine. This 1.0-liter BoosterJet engine, which was earlier available with the Baleno RS, witnessed a lingering death due to the evolving norms in emissions. Nevertheless, it is now back and legalized in the Fronx. With a lively performance and driven by turbocharged power, the Fronx now has one of the most charming performances in the current Maruti lineup.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: