Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch soon. Here are top 5 key expected changes

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Dzire on November 11. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a very popular model in the Indian market. While sedans have been struggling in the market, the Dzire has consistently been one of the highest selling models for almost every month. With the upcoming Dzire, Maruti Suzuki has spiced up the things. Here are the key changes expected to be featured with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

1 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Design A recent spy video has revealed almost every exterior detail of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have a more aggressive design language with sharper lines, unlike the current gen model. At the front, the new model will feature a larger grille adorned with several horizontal chrome slats, updated LED headlamps equipped with daytime running lights (DRLs), and fog lights. Additionally, the compact sedan will be fitted with a new set of alloy wheels, a redesigned rear section featuring LED tail lights and a shark-fin antenna.

2 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will get the same dashboard layout as the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift which was launched earlier this year. It is expected that the 2024 Dzire will have a similar interior as the Swift, as it has been in previous generation models. The new Dzire will continue to feature a two tone black and beige theme for the cabin while the top spec models are expected to get leather upholstery.

3 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features Just like the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, the new Dzire will also get a longer list of features as compared to the current model. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have the steering wheel and the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Swift. The upcoming Dzire is further expected to feature a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and cruise control. Other notable features that could be on offer are a head-up display and sunroof.

5 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price The current gen Dzire is priced between ₹6.56 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹9.38 lakh. With the new engine and the longer features list, it is expected that the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be on the pricier side. The upcoming sub compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki can have a starting price of ₹7 lakh, ex-showroom, and can go upto ₹10 lakh.

