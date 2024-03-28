Mahindra will introduce the five-door version of Thar on 15th August 2024
The five-door iteration of Mahindra Thar will directly compete with Maruti Suzuki Jimny
It would be positioned above the three-door version of Thar and priced higher as well
The new Thar will continue with the same silhouette as the current model, but will get longer wheelbase and two extra doors
It will get revamped bumpers, tweaked grille, LED headlamps and DRL, LED fog lamps
It would come with larger infotainment, digital driver display, sunroof etc
Powertrain options including engine and transmission will remain unchanged in the five-door version of Mahindra Thar
On the safety front, new five-door Mahindra Thar would come with front camera, front parking sensors among other features
The upcoming iteration of Thar is expected to energise the appeal of the true-blue offroader