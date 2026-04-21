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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Tata Nexon Petrol Base Variant Comparison: Which One Is Better Equipped?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Tata Nexon petrol base variant comparison: Which one is better equipped?

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2026, 14:22 pm
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  •  The Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon base variants cater to practical SUV buyers with essential features and safety. Here’s a detailed comparison of how both entry-level SUVs differ in equipment and usability.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Here’s how the entry-level Brezza and Nexon compare in terms of equipment and safety
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Here’s how the entry-level Brezza and Nexon compare in terms of equipment and safety
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The entry-level petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon cater to buyers looking for a practical, no-frills sub-compact SUV. While both models cover the essentials, there are clear differences in how each brand approaches safety, features, and overall equipment at the base level.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Tata Nexon: Powertrain

Specification

Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Petrol Base)

Tata Nexon (Petrol Base)

Engine1.5-litre NA petrol1.2-litre turbo-petrol
Cylinders43
Gearbox5-speed MT5-speed MT
Power99 bhp118 bhp
Torque137 Nm170 Nm
CNG OptionYes (5-speed MT)Yes (6-speed MT)

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza derives its power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. With this, the SUV makes 99 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. This engine can also be had in CNG guise with the same gearbox at a slight premium.

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The Tata Nexon brings a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual. On the performance side of things, it fares better than the Brezza with its 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Its CNG variant is sold with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Specifications Comparison Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon
Engine 1462.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol,Diesel
Check detailed comparison

While the Brezza wins out in fuel efficiency and overall reliability with ample torque for the city, the Nexon stands to be the better choice on the highways and offers more punch for overtakes.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Safety suite

Feature

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Tata Nexon

Airbags66
ABS + EBDYesYes
ESCYesYes
Traction ControlYesYes
Hill Hold AssistYesYes
Rear Parking SensorsYesYes
ISOFIX MountsYesYes
Rear Middle Seatbelt (3-point)YesYes
Passenger Airbag DeactivationNoYes
Pretensioners & Load LimitersNoYes

Both SUVs come equipped with core safety systems such as ABS with brake assist, EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill hold assist.

The Brezza includes six airbags, rear parking sensors, a three-point seatbelt for the rear middle passenger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, child locks, and an engine immobiliser.

The Nexon builds on with similar features but adds a few more to the table. In addition to six airbags, it gets a passenger airbag deactivation switch and seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters. These additions give the Nexon a slight edge in terms of passive safety.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Creature comforts

Feature

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Tata Nexon

AC SystemManual AC with heaterManual AC with heater
Steering AdjustmentTiltTilt
Rear AC VentsYesNo
Reading LampsFront & RearFront
Rear Seat Split60:4060:40
Rear Armrest with CupholderYesNo
Adjustable HeadrestsYesYes
Ambient LightingNoYes (optional)

In terms of everyday practicality, both SUVs offer a single-zone manual air conditioning system with a heater and tilt-adjustable steering.

The Brezza stands out with rear AC vents, which can make a noticeable difference for passengers in hotter climates. It also gets front and rear reading lamps, a 60:40 split rear seat with a centre armrest and cupholder, and adjustable front seats with headrests.

The Nexon, meanwhile, focuses more on interior detailing. It offers foldable grab handles, front and rear headrests, and elements such as ambient lighting (optional) and an illuminated steering logo, adding a slightly more premium touch to the cabin.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Features and technology

Feature

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Tata Nexon

Instrument ClusterAnalogueSemi-digital
HeadlampsHalogen projectorLED
DRLsNoYes
Tail LampsLEDLED
Driving ModesNoYes
Anti-theft (App-based)NoYes

At the base level, both SUVs keep things relatively simple with analogue instrumentation. However, the Nexon integrates a digital display for the speedometer and tachometer within the cluster, giving it a more modern look.

Lighting is another factor that sets the two apart. The Brezza uses halogen projector headlamps paired with LED tail lamps, while the Nexon comes with LED headlamps and DRLs along with LED tail lamps, making it the better-equipped option in this regard.

The Nexon also adds functional elements such as selectable driving modes and app-based anti-theft immobilisation, which are not present on the Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Colours and styling

The Brezza is offered in a broader palette, including shades such as Sizzling Red, Exuberant Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Arctic White, paired with a straightforward black interior theme. Its design remains clean with body-coloured bumpers and subtle cladding.

The Nexon, on the other hand, is more stylised. It gets options such as Dayton Grey, Pristine White, Grassland Beige, and Royale Blue, along with dual-tone interiors. Exterior highlights include a gloss black grille, skid plates, a rear spoiler, and additional detailing such as rub strips, giving it a slightly more rugged look.

Also Read : Planning to buy 2026 Kia Syros? Variant-wise price and key features explained

Verdict

At the base variant level, the Brezza focuses on practicality and everyday comfort, particularly with features such as rear AC vents and a more straightforward equipment list. The Nexon, meanwhile, offers a more feature-rich and safety-focused package, with added elements in lighting, driver assistance, and cabin detailing.

The Brezza LXi MT is priced from 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CNG variant starts at 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon Smart with the petrol engine can be had at 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom), while its CNG version starts at 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the more accessible choice of the two.

For buyers prioritising simplicity and rear-seat comfort, the Brezza remains a strong option. However, if the focus is on added safety features, modern touches, and a more tech-forward base variant, the Nexon emerges as the better-equipped choice.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2026, 14:22 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide maruti maruti suzuki brezza tata sub compact suv nexon

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