Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG pre-bookings begin at dealerships, launch soon

Maruti Suzuki India has begun accepting pre-bookings for the Brezza CNG variant for a token amount of ₹25,000. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be the first subcompact SUV to get the alternate fuel option in the segment. The new CNG variant will join the existing petrol-powered versions of the Brezza and will likely be offered in four trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in a satin-finished blue shade. It needs to be seen if the automaker will offer the same separately on the production-spec model too. The popularity of CNG cars surged over the past year owing to the rising fuel prices and the absence of a diesel powertrain by several automakers. Maruti aims to fill that void with its CNG cars, which have massively expanded in the last year right from the Alto K10 to the Grand Vitara.

With respect to the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be using the same 1.5-litre K-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine in a detuned avatar. Expect the motor to produce 87 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, instead of 103 bhp and 136 Nm of peak torque on the petrol-only version. Maruti could go a step further and offer the CNG option with both the 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel efficiency figures are yet to be revealed but the Brezza CNG is likely to return about 25-27 km/kg, which would help reduce the running costs by a good margin. Depending on the variant, prices are expected to rise by about ₹75,000-1 lakh. More details on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be revealed in the coming weeks.

