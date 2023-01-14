HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki showcases Brezza CNG ahead of India launch

Maruti Suzuki is all set to drive in the CNG version of its popular sub-compact SUV Brezza to India soon. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker showcased the Brezza CNG model at the Auto Expo 2023. Wrapped in a matte blue look, it may come across as an accessorised version of the SUV. However, the CNG kit in the boot offers a sneak peek into what the Brezza CNG could be all about. The Brezza SUV is currently the second best-selling model in its segment after Tata Nexon. A CNG version could further boost its sale.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM
Maruti Suzuki's CNG version of Brezza SUV on display at the Auto Expo 2023. The Brezza CNG is likely to be launched in India later this year.
The Brezza is expected to be the second SUV from the Maruti stable to get the CNG badging. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki drove in the Grand Vitara S-CNG version at a price of 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

From the outside, it is quite difficult to spot the difference between the Brezza CNG and the standard version of the SUV. It does not have the S-CNG badging that the Grand Vitara SUV recently got. The model showcased comes with all-black interior theme and gets dual-tone allow wheels. The S-CNG kit is mounted in its boot. The capacity of the CNG kit is expected to be similar to the ones offered inside the Grand Vitara. Official details are expected to be released closer to the launch.

Maruti is likely to offer the CNG version of the Brezza with the regular 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to manual transmission. The engine, which is capable of churning out about 104 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque in standard version, is likely to offer less power output when mated to the S-CNG kit. It is not clear if Maruti Suzuki will also offer the Brezza CNG with automatic transmission too. The Brezza CNG is likely to offer fuel efficiency in excess of 25 kms per kg. For Grand Vitara CNG, Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg.

The Brezza CNG currently does not have any existing rival in the market as of now. After Kia ruled out a CNG version of the Sonet SUV, it remains to be seen if Tata and Hyundai will offer Nexon or Venue with CNG kits. Otherwise, Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV to be launched with CNG.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Brezza CNG Brezza Maruti Suzuki Auto Expo 2023
