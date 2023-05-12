HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News With Suvs In Focus, Maruti Plans To Invest Aggressively To Double Car Manufacturing Soon

Maruti plans to invest aggressively to double car manufacturing soon

Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its production in India in coming days. During an interaction with Ministry of Finance on Thursday, May 11, Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Vice President at Suzuki Motor Corporation said the Japanese auto giant will invest more aggressively to achieve its annual car production target. In April, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it aims to increase its annual production capacity by 10 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki is already India's largest car manufacturer. Last year, the carmaker sold more than 19 lakh units despite missing production of about 1.70 lakh units due to shortage of electronic components.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2023, 10:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki plans to increase its production capacity with two new facilities coming up in Haryana and Gujarat. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Maruti Suzuki plans to increase its production capacity with two new facilities coming up in Haryana and Gujarat.

During his interaction, Ayukawa emphasised Maruti Suzuki's focus on local manufacturing. He said, it has become imperative for the carmaker to grow especially after India became the third-largest car market in the world. "The automobile industry requires long-term, large scale capital investment. In this regard, the consistent support by the government to the manufacturing sector is very very important, also including the PLI scheme is highly appreciative," Ayukawa said.

Japan's Suzuki Motor partners Maruti in India to sell cars. It has more than 50 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India.

Maruti Suzuki has already seen around 3,500 crore invested by its subsidiary Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd in the last 12 months. On Thursday, Jay Bharat Maruti also announced to invest up to 350 crore in a phased manner to help the carmaker set up its two upcoming facilities in Haryana and Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki will increase its production capacity through the Kharkhoda plant located in Sonipat, Haryana. Another facility has been commissioned at SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Avenger (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Avenger
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Hyundai to focus on EVs in India. to invest 20,000 crore to upgrade Tamil Nadu facility

Maruti Suzuki is currently betting big on SUVs. In a launch spree that started in 2022, Maruti Suzuki already has three SUVs in Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara. The carmaker is also going to launch the Jimny lifestyle SUV within the next few weeks to expand its SUV portfolio. More new models have already been planned by the carmaker which includes a new premium MPV based on Toyota Motor's Innova in the next few months. To cater to all the new models and continue with production of its vast existing lineup, Maruti Suzuki will use its new facility to fulfil demands.

First Published Date: 12 May 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 337 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city