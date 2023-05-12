Maruti plans to invest aggressively to double car manufacturing soon

Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its production in India in coming days. During an interaction with Ministry of Finance on Thursday, May 11, Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Vice President at Suzuki Motor Corporation said the Japanese auto giant will invest more aggressively to achieve its annual car production target. In April, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it aims to increase its annual production capacity by 10 lakh units . Maruti Suzuki is already India's largest car manufacturer. Last year, the carmaker sold more than 19 lakh units despite missing production of about 1.70 lakh units due to shortage of electronic components.

During his interaction, Ayukawa emphasised Maruti Suzuki's focus on local manufacturing. He said, it has become imperative for the carmaker to grow especially after India became the third-largest car market in the world. "The automobile industry requires long-term, large scale capital investment. In this regard, the consistent support by the government to the manufacturing sector is very very important, also including the PLI scheme is highly appreciative," Ayukawa said.

Japan's Suzuki Motor partners Maruti in India to sell cars. It has more than 50 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India.

Maruti Suzuki has already seen around ₹3,500 crore invested by its subsidiary Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd in the last 12 months. On Thursday, Jay Bharat Maruti also announced to invest up to ₹350 crore in a phased manner to help the carmaker set up its two upcoming facilities in Haryana and Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki will increase its production capacity through the Kharkhoda plant located in Sonipat, Haryana. Another facility has been commissioned at SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Powered by: Mahindra Xuv300 ₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mg Comet Ev ₹7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Jeep Avenger ₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Also Read : Hyundai to focus on EVs in India. to invest ₹20,000 crore to upgrade Tamil Nadu facility

Maruti Suzuki is currently betting big on SUVs. In a launch spree that started in 2022, Maruti Suzuki already has three SUVs in Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara. The carmaker is also going to launch the Jimny lifestyle SUV within the next few weeks to expand its SUV portfolio. More new models have already been planned by the carmaker which includes a new premium MPV based on Toyota Motor's Innova in the next few months. To cater to all the new models and continue with production of its vast existing lineup, Maruti Suzuki will use its new facility to fulfil demands.

First Published Date: