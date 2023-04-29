Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Which one should you get?

Maruti Suzuki's latest launch for the Indian market is the Fronx. The manufacturer first showcased the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. It slots between the Baleno and the Brezza. Because of its market positioning and pricing, the Fronx will also be competing against the Tata Punch which has been very successful in the Indian market. Here is a comparison between the two.

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Design

In terms of looks, the Fronx looks like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara which is not necessarily a bad thing because the Grand Vitara is a good-looking SUV. The Fronx gets LED lighting in its top variant and there is also a lightbar on the tailgate which is quite rare in this segment. The Punch, on the other hand, looks very muscular as compared to the Fronx, this is because of its chunky design language.

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specs

The Punch is offered with a CNG and petrol powertrain. The petrol engine puts out 84 bhp and 113 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. When running on CNG, the engine produces 75 bhp and 97 Nm. The CNG trim only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Specifications Comparison Tata Punch Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine 1199.0 cc 998.0 to 1197.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Check detailed comparison

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Punch ₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Jazz 1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl ₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Venue 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl ₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Xuv300 ₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mg Comet Ev ₹7.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Fronx with two petrol engine options. There is a 1.2-litre, naturally petrol engine that produces 88 bhp and 113 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Then there is the BoosterJet engine that produces 98 bhp and 148 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Features

Both vehicles come with cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, LED Daytime Running Lamps, height adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and much more. The touchscreen infotainment system of the Fronx is larger as it measures 9 inches in size whereas the Punch gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Punch gets drive modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a Harman-sourced speaker system. However, the Fronx gets LED headlamps whereas the Punch gets a halogen projector setup. It also gets a heads-up display.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Variant-wise pricing compared

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh. Tata Punch costs between ₹6 lakh and ₹9.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: