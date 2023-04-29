HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Fronx Vs Tata Punch: Price, Specs, Features And Looks Compared

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Which one should you get?

Maruti Suzuki's latest launch for the Indian market is the Fronx. The manufacturer first showcased the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. It slots between the Baleno and the Brezza. Because of its market positioning and pricing, the Fronx will also be competing against the Tata Punch which has been very successful in the Indian market. Here is a comparison between the two.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
On paper, the turbo engine of the Fronx is more powerful than the engine of the Punch.
On paper, the turbo engine of the Fronx is more powerful than the engine of the Punch.
On paper, the turbo engine of the Fronx is more powerful than the engine of the Punch.
On paper, the turbo engine of the Fronx is more powerful than the engine of the Punch.

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Design

In terms of looks, the Fronx looks like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara which is not necessarily a bad thing because the Grand Vitara is a good-looking SUV. The Fronx gets LED lighting in its top variant and there is also a lightbar on the tailgate which is quite rare in this segment. The Punch, on the other hand, looks very muscular as compared to the Fronx, this is because of its chunky design language.

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Specs

The Punch is offered with a CNG and petrol powertrain. The petrol engine puts out 84 bhp and 113 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. When running on CNG, the engine produces 75 bhp and 97 Nm. The CNG trim only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Specifications Comparison Tata Punch Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine 1199.0 cc 998.0 to 1197.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol
Check detailed comparison

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Fronx with two petrol engine options. There is a 1.2-litre, naturally petrol engine that produces 88 bhp and 113 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Then there is the BoosterJet engine that produces 98 bhp and 148 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Features

Both vehicles come with cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, LED Daytime Running Lamps, height adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and much more. The touchscreen infotainment system of the Fronx is larger as it measures 9 inches in size whereas the Punch gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Punch gets drive modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a Harman-sourced speaker system. However, the Fronx gets LED headlamps whereas the Punch gets a halogen projector setup. It also gets a heads-up display.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Variant-wise pricing compared

Maruti Fronx vs Tata Punch: Price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between 7.46 lakh and 13.13 lakh. Tata Punch costs between 6 lakh and 9.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Punch Tata Maruti Suzuki Fronx Tata Tata Motors Punch
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 699 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city