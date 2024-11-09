Maruti Dzire to Volkswagen Virtus: Here are the 5 safest sedans in India at the moment

When it comes to buying cars, safety should be the customer's priority. A safe vehicle protects passengers from life-threatening situations and can make the small difference required to save a life in case of an accident. In case you're in search of a safe sedan, here is a list of the five most safe ones in India at the moment:

1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire The Maruti Suzuki Dzire arrives in the country with a new look soon. However, GNCAP announced the crash test ratings of this new car just days before its launch. The new Dzire gets five stars in adult safety and four stars in child safety. The previous generation Dzire, in comparison, got just two stars in both categories. This change is due to the introduction of four additional airbags and standardised ESC as well as pedestrian protection. This is also the first ever Maruti Suzuki car to get a full rating at GNCAP.

2 Tata Tigor Although the Tata Tigor is long due for an update, however the sub-compact sedan joins in on the list of the safest sedans in India following right after the Dzire with a four star adult and three star child safety rating. The testing was done back in 2020 and the sedan achieved this score with the provision of just two airbags.

3 Volkswagen Virtus The Volkswagen Virtus is popular in the Indian audiences for offering a bundle of great performance. At the same time, the German mid-size sedan also offers the highest safety rating on the GNCAP scale in both adult and child occupancy categories. It gets safety features which include park distance control, hill hold assist, multi-collision brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure deflation warning and traction control.

5 Skoda Slavia The Skoda Slavia is the Virtus' sibling and shares the platform thereby getting a similar five star rating to the Virtus in the GNCAP crash tests. In terms of safety, the Slavia gets six airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), multi-collision braking, traction control, hill-hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: