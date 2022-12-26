HT Auto
Maruti Baleno updated with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Maruti Suzuki has started to roll out OTA software updates to introduce wireless connectivity in its premium hatchback Baleno. The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno will now support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which earlier was offered as a wired feature in the car. The update will help anyone connect their phones, whether an Apple or an Android smartphone, wirelessly to use features like Google Maps among others on the Baleno's 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. The update will also offer turn-by-turn navigation on the heads-up display and the driver display.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 09:58 AM
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on Maruti Suzuki Baleno will bring turn-by-turn navigation on the heads-up display and the MID in the instrument cluster.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched earlier this year in its new avatar loaded with tech features. It comes at a starting price of 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end model costs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Baleno is offered in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz among others.

The hatchback introduced features like head-up display and 360 degree view camera for the first time in the segment. It also came with a host of other features, which were later introduced in all new Maruti cars, including the new generation Ertiga, XL6 and the new Grand Vitara.

Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine mated to either a 5-speed manual and improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission unit. The engine is capable of generating 89 hp power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It also offers idle start/stop function. Baleno also offers improved fuel efficiency of more than 22 kmpl. Maruti claims the manual variant offers mileage of 22.35 kmpl while the automatic variant offers 22.94 kmpl.

Baleno comes with offers six airbags, anti-hill control and many more safety features. Maruti has also equipped the hatchback with the new generation Suzuki Connect app, which offers more than 40 connectivity features along with Amazon Alexa voice commands.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: Baleno Maruti Suzuki
