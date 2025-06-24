Mahindra XUV700 vs Kia Carens Clavis: Which car will you choose under 25 lakh?

HT Auto
Despite not being direct competitors, the Mahindra XUV700 SUV and Kia Carens Clavis MPV can rival each other in a list of cars under 25 lakh.

Despite not being direct competitors, the Mahindra XUV700 SUV and Kia Carens Clavis MPV can rival each other in a list of cars under ₹25 lakh.
The Indian passenger vehicle has evolved significantly over the last couple of years. Gone are the days when consumers were inclined towards small hatchbacks offering practicality and serving the purpose of regular commuting in and around cities. Keeping sync with the global trend, utility vehicles have taken the spot of driving force of the market, which was previously held by the small cars. With this shift, the crossovers, SUVs and MPVs have been witnessing rapid surge in demand and sales.

With the increased affordability of the Indian car buyers, the consumers are focusing on buying premium SUVs and MPVs. Mahindra XUV700 is one of the popular choices among the buyers who seek a capable SUV at a budget of around 25 lakh. Here is a quick comparison between Mahindra XUV700 and Kia Carens Clavis.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Kia Carens Clavis: Price

Mahindra XUV700 is priced between 14.49 lakh and 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Kia Carens Clavis comes priced between 11.50 lakh and 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Mahindra XUV700 is a bit pricier compared to the Kia Carens Clavis.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Kia Carens Clavis: Specifications

The Mahindra XUV700 gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well. The petrol engine churns out 197 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque.

Powering the diesel XUV700 is a 2.2-litre power mill that comes available with transmission choices including a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine pumps out 182 bhp peak power and 450 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Kia Carens Clavis gets three different engine options. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It pumps out 113 bhp peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque.

The other petrol engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, which is available with transmission choices including a six-speed MT, six-speed iMT, and seven-speed DCT units. This engine is good to pump out 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the diesel model gets a 1.5-litre engine. Transmission options for this model include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel motor churns out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Buyer Guide

