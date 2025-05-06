Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra XUV700 lineup updated: 5 seater variants discontinued, price hiked

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 May 2025, 08:46 AM
The change in the lineup has translated into a price hike as well, with the base price now starting at 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase from the earlier 13.99 lakh.
With the update, Mahindra provides the XUV700 in 43 different variants, from the base MX variant to the feature-packed AX7 L of the Ebony Edition. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Mahindra XUV700 range has been streamlined by eliminating all five-seater options from its lineup. With the update, the SUV is now available only in six- and seven-seater options, placing it even more strongly as a family vehicle. The change in the lineup has translated into a price hike as well, with the base price now starting at 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase from the earlier 13.99 lakh.

With the update, Mahindra provides the XUV700 in 43 different variants, from the base MX variant to the feature-packed AX7 L of the Ebony Edition. The Ebony Edition, which is the latest one, adds visual value and premium shine to the top-of-the-line trims.

The updated entry-level model is the MX Petrol Manual variant, which was only available in a 5 seater layout and is now configured with seven seats. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the AX7 L Diesel Automatic Ebony Edition tops the range with the most premium features and also gets a seven-seat layout. With the update, the prices of the Mahindra XUV700 now start at 14.49 lakh for the base MX petrol seven seater version and top out at 25.15 lakh for the AX7 L AWD Ebony edition.

First Published Date: 06 May 2025, 08:46 AM IST
