Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months

Mahindra & Mahindra has achieved a new milestone as production of its top-selling XUV700 crossed two lakh units. The Indian auto giant surpassed the landmark figure on the Mahindra XUV700 in just 33 months since the SUV first went on sale. To commemorate the new production milestone, Mahindra has rolled out two new colours - Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna - with the latter exclusive to this SUV.

The Mahindra XUV700 is the successor to the equally successful XUV500 and was a blockbuster hit right from the start. Built on a monocoque platform, the SUV is loaded with features and holds the distinction of being one of the safest cars on Indian roads with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It has been appreciated for its sporty design, spacious and premium cabin, extensive list of features and powerful petrol and diesel engines.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 was updated with the new Napoli Black shade, ventilated seats, ORVMs with memory function, and OTA updates with 13 new features

Mahindra XUV700 Production

Mahindra clocked the first 100,000 units in production within 21 months of launch, whereas the next 100,000 units have been achieved in just a year. Do note that the XUV700 was launched with the effects of the pandemic still present but the model managed to surpass expectations. Production stabilised in the last few years with a larger allocation for the SUV, helping not only address demand but also reduce the waiting period for the SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period

As of May 2024, Mahindra had about 16,000 units in pending bookings for XUV700, registering a reduction of 54 per cent in backlog over 35,000 orders pending in February this year. The booking numbers continue to remain strong, especially with the addition of new variants including the XUV700 AX5 Select, MX 7-seater, and the new Blaze Edition. Furthermore, the company is expected to bring an automatic variant to the MX variant.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 Features

On the feature front, the Mahindra XUV700 comes loaded with tech. This includes the 10.25-inch twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. There’s also the AdrenoX user interface, Alexa built-in functionality, Sony sound system, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, voice commands, ambient lighting and more. The 2024 edition also introduced ventilated seats, ORVMs with memory function, OTA updates with 13 new feature enhancements and the new Napoli Black shade. The XUV700 is now available in nine colour options with the two latest additions.

