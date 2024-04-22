Mahindra XUV 3XO to debut next week: What we know so far

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the XUV 3XO on April 29, which will come as a revised version of the XUV300 compact SUV. Ahead of that, the bookings for the SUV have already commenced at the dealership level. The homegrown automobile giant has already teased the upcoming SUV multiple times giving us a preview of what it would look like inside and out. The SUV looks completely different in the teaser images from the current model. Expect it to come loaded with a wide range of features as well, enhancing its appeal to customers over XUV300.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be positioned in a segment that is considered as one of the most intensely competitive one in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The compact SUV segment has some fierce rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai venue Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, with whom the upcoming XUV 3XO will have to compete.
Here is a comprehensive view of what we know so far about the Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV will come with a significantly updated design, featuring a completely redesigned front profile and rear fascia as well. The SUV will sport a redesigned grille and headlamp cluster. The LED projector headlamp and inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights appear completely fresh from what is available in the XUV300. The alloy wheels could receive a new design while moving to the back, the SUV has received heavily revamped LED taillights connected by a sleek LED strip.
Not only on the exterior, but inside the cabin as well, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO will come with heavy updates. As the OEM has teased the interior of the SUV, it looks more upmarket and plush with revised layout and features. The OEM has stated that the XUV 3XO will come with a large panoramic sunroof, which it has dubbed as Skyroof. Mahindra claims that it will come as the segment's largest panoramic sunroof. Apart from that, the SUV will come with a fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with an AdrenoX operating system, which previously debuted in the Mahindra XUV700. Expect a 360-degree surround view camera to be introduced to the car as well.
Mahindra XIV 3XO is expected to retain the same powertrain as the current XUV300. Powering the compact SUV would be choices of engines such as a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol uni. There would be a 1.2-litre TGDI petrol motor as well. Expect a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT to be on offer for the SUV's transmission choices. Speaking of the power and torque output choices, the SUV could churn out the same or slightly higher figures than the XUV300.
Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others.