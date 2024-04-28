Mahindra XUV 3XO launching tomorrow: Everything you need to know

Mahindra XUV 3XO is all set to launch in India tomorrow, April 29. The latest compact SUV from the homegrown automaker has been creating quite a buzz over the last few months. It is essentially a heavily updated version of the Mahindra XUV300.

The compact SUV segment is one of the most intensely competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With the upcoming XUV 3XO, Mahindra aims to grab a larger chunk of the segment. However, it would be a tough task for the OEM, as this space already has some of the toughest rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue etc.

Here is a comprehensive fact sheet of Mahindra XUV 3XO.