Mahindra XUV 3XO launching tomorrow: Everything you need to know

Mahindra XUV 3XO is all set to launch in India tomorrow, April 29. The latest compact SUV from the homegrown automaker has been creating quite a buzz over the last few months. It is essentially a heavily updated version of the Mahindra XUV300.
The compact SUV segment is one of the most intensely competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With the upcoming XUV 3XO, Mahindra aims to grab a larger chunk of the segment. However, it would be a tough task for the OEM, as this space already has some of the toughest rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue etc.
Here is a comprehensive fact sheet of Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV comes with a completely refreshed design that is a significant departure from the Mahindra XUV300. The SUV gets a heavily updated front profile featuring a new design radiator grille flanked by projector headlamps and inverted LED daytime running lights. The bumper too comes drastically updated. Moving to the side profile, the SUV sports new design alloy wheels, and dual-tone alloy wheels, while at the back, it gets new design LED taillights and an updated bumper.
Not only on the exterior but inside the cabin as well, the all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV will come with significant updates. It looks more upmarket and plush with a revised layout and features compared to the XUV300. It gets a large panoramic sunroof, dubbed as Skyroof, which is claimed as the segment's largest panoramic sunroof. The SUV also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with an AdrenoX operating system, which previously debuted in the Mahindra XUV700. Expect a 360-degree surround view camera to be introduced to the car as well.
Mahindra XUV 3XO is likely to retain the same engine options as the XUV300. Powering this compact SUV would be choices of engines such as a 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor. There would be a 1.2-litre TGDI petrol motor as well. For transmission duty, the SUV is expected to get a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The power and torque output of the SUV could be the same or slightly higher than the XUV300.