Mahindra Thar 2020 spotted in new white, silver colour shades

Mahindra Thar entered the new generation earlier this year in October. It was easily one of the biggest launches for the year and has already drawn accolades from customers since its introduction. Now the homegrown automaker might be planning to launch new colour shades on the SUV as the Thar was recently caught amidst road tests sporting new white and silver paint schemes. Currently, the Thar 2020 is available in a choice of seven paint schemes - Aquamarine, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, Red Rage, Mystic Copper and Aqua Marine Galaxy Grey.

Mahindra Thar 2020 has enjoyed a huge demand in the Indian market, so much so, that the waiting period for select variants has extended to over six months. The firm has also decided to ramp up the manufacturing of new Thar in order to maintain the supply-demand chain and bring down the delivery timing.

Currently, the new Thar is offered in AX and LX series with soft top and hard top options. Under the hood, the SUV is available with 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine option. The transmissions include both manual as well as automatic units.

Mahindra has also announced in the recent past that it will increase the pricing of all its models from January 1st, 2020. Hence, Thar will also turn costlier within a matter of a few days. Currently, the entry-level AX optional petrol-manual, priced at ₹11.90 lakh, while the higher-spec LX trim range is priced from ₹12.49-13.75 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Mahindra is also offering several discounts and offers on all its models as a part of yearender scheme.