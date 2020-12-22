Apart from the upcoming Scorpio (or Scorpio Sting) which makes its debut in the second quarter of 2021, another Mahindra which is reaching its final development stages is the new-gen XUV500. The same has been spotted several times in the past and now a new spy video (below) throws lights on the car's interiors in detail.

As per the latest spy video, the car is bound to receive a completely new interior comprising Mercedes-like twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system, flat-bottom multifunction steering, optional faux leather beige upholstery, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, and 50:50 split seats (third-row). The last row also features three-point seat belts on both the passenger seats.

Other highlights of the upcoming XUV500's cabin include a rotary dial located at the centre console which is supposed to be used to either browse through the infotainment system or select drive modes.

Rumours suggest that the new XUV500 is also bound to receive segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology features which are only limited to luxury cars in India. If such is the case, Mahindra XUV500 will soon become the most affordable car in India to boast Level 1 autonomous driving tech. For the record, the tech will bring along features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, parallel park assist, forward collision warning and more.

Under the hood, the car will source power from new 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine options. The transmission options may include both manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

The all-new XUV500 is likely to debut in the first quarter of 2021, before the next-gen Scorpio SUV.