The Thar.e electric SUV concept previewed an all-electric five-door version of Thar
Despite being based on the outgoing Mahindra Thar, it is completely different looking than the standard ICE-powered SUV
Mahindra Thar.e EV concept promises equal ruggedness and off-road worthiness as the ICE-powered version of the Thar SUV
The chunky and bold looking SUV concept looks very aggressive but that could come toned down in the production model
Thar.e derived electric SUV will be based on a completely new INGLO P1 EV architecture
As the concept indicated, the production-spec Thar EV would offer a wide range of modification with host of accessories
The EV concept promises a long range thanks to an unspecified large battery pack
The concept derived electric SUV will come with around 300 mm of ground clearance enabling the SUV for tough offroading
Expect it to come with multiple riding modes suitable for various terrains