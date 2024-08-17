HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx Vs Thar Rwd: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Thar RWD: Price comparison

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 08:13 AM
Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx get subtle design changes.
Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx get subtle design changes.

Mahindra shook the Indian automotive industry once again with the launch of the Thar Roxx. The new SUV sits below the Scorpio N in Mahindra's portfolio. Yes, the Thar Roxx can be considered as the 5-door version of the Thar but there are several changes that the brand has made. Now, the SUV is available in various different versions so here is a quick price comparison between all the versions of the Thar.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Thar RWD: Petrol prices compared

The price of the Thar Roxx with the petrol engine starts at 12.99 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the prices of the Thar three-door petrol starts at 14,10 lakh. However, it is important to note that the most affordable petrol variant with a rear-wheel drive powertrain gets an automatic transmission as standard. On the other hand, the Thar Roxx comes with a manual gearbox.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Thar RWD: Diesel prices compared

Then there are the prices of the diesel versions of both SUV. The price of the Thar Roxx with diesel engine starts at 13.99 lakh ex-showroom. This is where the three-door Thar can catch up as it costs 11.35 lakh ex-showroom for the most affordable Thar RWD with diesel engine.

This is possible because the RWD Thar uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine instead of the 2.2-litre unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine puts out 117 bhp and 300 Nm. As expected the 2.2.-litre unit is more powerful as it put out 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The same diesel engine on the Thar Roxx puts out 150 bhp and 170 bhp whereas the torque output stands at 330 Nm 370 Nm. The power output depends on the transmission that the customer opts for.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV launched in India: Key practical features

Mahindra has still not announced the prices of the 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx. So, watch out this space for a detailed comparison between the Thar 4x4 and Thar Roxx 4x4.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 08:13 AM IST

