Mahindra Thar Roxx production ramped up, new features added. Check them out

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they are ramping up the production of the Thar Roxx to meet the strong demand and lower the waiting times of the SUV. The homegrown manufacturer has also added Dolby Atmos with a Harman Kardon 9-speaker sound system to the top-end AX7L trim. There is also now support for the Gaana streaming application.

Mahindra recently added a new interior colour option to the Thar Roxx. Customers can now get the interior finished in light grey, and this new colour scheme has replaced the Ivory White colour scheme. This modification is being implemented in response to customer feedback indicating that the Ivory White color scheme tends to become soiled, is challenging to clean, and is not well-suited for an off-road SUV such as the Thar Roxx.

The dashboard has been completed with a new light grey colour scheme, now featuring a combination of beige and black, which is expected to be easier to maintain than the previous Ivory White colour scheme. Additionally, the seats have been updated to beige rather than white. In addition to the new grey colour, the brand has also offers Mocha brown interiors.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

What is the price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹23.09 lakh, with both figures representing ex-showroom costs.

What are the powertrain options of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Thar Roxx comes with a choice of a 2.2-litre diesel engine or a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engine options can be combined with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, when the diesel engine is selected, the Thar Roxx features a 4x4 powertrain.

(Read more: Mahindra Thar Roxx scores a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test)

Mr. Velusamy R, President – Automotive Technology & Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “At Mahindra, it is our constant endeavour to explore limitless boundaries in automotive innovation, and the Thar ROXX is a testament to that spirit. By being the first vehicle in the world to feature Dolby Atmos featuring 4 channels of immersive audio integrated into the premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon Branded Audio system, we are redefining the driving experience. No matter the terrain or conditions, the Thar ROXX delivers a sensory experience like no other SUV of its kind on the Indian roads, bringing every moment on the road to life with Dolby Atmos."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: