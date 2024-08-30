Check out the negatives of the Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Thar Roxx was the most anticipated launch of the 2024
The SUV has received an overwhelming response
But there are a few negative points that a person should keep in mind, if he or she is looking to buy it.
White cabin
The upholstery colour inside Thar Roxx has been updated to a bright shade of White. Maintaining that White shade is going to be a massive ask.
Buggy infotainment system
The Apple CarPlay has not yet been activated. Moreover, there are issues with the connection as well.
Fuel efficiency
The diesel engine with a RWD drivetrain returned a fuel economy of 9 kmpl. Other gearbox, engine and drivetrain combos will deliver even worse fuel efficiency.