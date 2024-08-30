Check out the negatives of the Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 30, 2024

The Thar Roxx was the most anticipated launch of the 2024

The SUV has received an overwhelming response 

But there are a few negative points that a person should keep in mind, if he or she is looking to buy it.

White cabin

The upholstery colour inside Thar Roxx has been updated to a bright shade of White. Maintaining that White shade is going to be a massive ask.

Buggy infotainment system

The Apple CarPlay has not yet been activated. Moreover, there are issues with the connection as well.

Fuel efficiency

The diesel engine with a RWD drivetrain returned a fuel economy of 9 kmpl. Other gearbox, engine and drivetrain combos will deliver even worse fuel efficiency.
