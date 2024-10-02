HT Auto
Planning To Buy Mahindra Thar Roxx? How To Book One, Which Variants To Pick And Expected Waiting Period Explained

Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings to start tomorrow: Waiting period, delivery timeline

HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Oct 2024, 13:46 PM
  Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings will start nearly seven weeks after the SUV was launched on August 14.
Mahindra Thar Roxx booking variants
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched in the Indian car market, three years after Thar three-door SUV touched down and took off on its success journey. But while Thar enjoys a cult status in the Indian automotive scene, it has always been regarded as an impractical option for the family man, or woman. Thar Roxx is looking to change exactly that.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar. It is now well over 4 meters in length, allowing for a longer wheelbase and hence the addition of the two doors for back-seat passengers. The Roxx also gets an all-new alloy design on the 19-inch wheels.
Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume. But in our test unit, the button to operate it often malfunctioned.
Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor and the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both of these come with manual and six-speed torque converter transmission units but while the 4x4 is only reserved for the diesel version. The diesel engine is also in two state of tunes and comes with Rear-Wheel Drive system as well. 
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.
Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx SUV in six variants with two powertrain options as well as both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The price of the SUV starts from ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The wait is almost over for those looking to buy the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV. The carmaker will open bookings for the five-door Thar Roxx from tomorrow (October 3). The booking window will be opened more than a month after Mahindra launched the SUV on August 14 at a starting price of 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Last month, Mahindra also revealed the price of the most expensive variants of the SUV, which goes up to 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar Roxx will become the ninth SUV to join the carmaker's lineup. It will join the likes of Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar and XUV 3XO among others. The Thar Roxx is the first SUV in the lifestyle segment to offer several features including ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats among others. The SUV has already garnered massive interest among buyers in India as the carmaker began test drives from September 14. Here is a look at the variants, prices, booking process, delivery timeline and expected waiting period of the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants and prices

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx SUV in six variants. Powered by both petrol and diesel engines, the SUV will be available in Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) versions. The transmission job will be handled either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The price of the entry-level RWD variant is 12.99 lakh and goes up to 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end AX7L variant.

Mahindra Thar Roxx variant-wise prices in ex-showroom:

VariantsRWD (Petrol M)RWD (Petrol AT)RWD (Diesel M)RWD (Diesel AT)AWD (Diesel M)AWD (Diesel AT)
MX1 12.99 lakh  13.99 lakh   
MX3  14.99 lakh 15.99 lakh 17.49 lakh  
AX3L   16.99 lakh   
MX5 16.49 lakh 17.99 lakh 16.99 lakh 18.49 lakh 18.79 lakh 
AX5L    18.99 lakh  20.99 lakh
AX7L  19.99 lakh 18.99 lakh 20.49 lakh 20.99 lakh 22.49 lakh

Mahindra also revealed the price of the AWD variants of the SUV. For those looking to opt for the 4X4 version of Thar Roxx will need to pay at least 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level MX5 variant. The price of the Thar Roxx AWD variants go up to 22.49 lakh.

Thar Roxx is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine which can generate 174 bhp of porer and 380 Nm of peak torque. There’s also a 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit which promises to offer 172 bhp of power and 370 Nm of torque.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: How to book one, how much to pay

Mahindra had announced that it will open the booking of the Thar Roxx SUV from October 3, a day after the carmaker celebrates its Founders' Day. The carmaker initiated test drives across India from September 14, about a month after the launch.

Mahindra has not officially revealed the booking amount yet. However, according to reports, one will require to pay 21,000 to book the SUV. One can book the SUV through Mahindra's official online platform or head to the nearest showroom.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx or Scorpio-N? Pick the right SUV based on your need

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Delivery timeline and expected waiting period

Mahindra will begin delivery of the Thar Roxx to its customers from October 12 which coincides with Dushhera festival. The delivery is expected to pick up around Diwali festival, which falls on the last day of October.

While the bookings have not started officially, several dealers have been reportedly accepting booking unofficially. According to some of the dealers, Thar Roxx customers could face up to three months of waiting period. The waiting period will depend on variants booked, dealership location and other factors.

Mahindra introduces new interior theme for Thar Roxx

Ahead of the booking process, Mahindra has introduced a second interior colour theme for the Thar Roxx SUV. The carmaker had launched the SUV with all-white interior theme which raised concerns in certain quarters over its possible maintenance hassles. Mahindra seems to have addressed that in time with the introduction of a much darker Premium Moch Brown colour theme.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2024, 13:26 PM IST

