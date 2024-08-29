Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L: Is this the most value for money variant?

Mahindra recently expanded its Thar lineup with the addition of the Thar Roxx, the 5-door derivative of the famous off-roader but with more space and practicality. Launched earlier this month, the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at ₹12.99 lakh for the petrol manual and ₹13.99 lakh for the diesel manual. The SUV is offered in both RWD and 4WD set-ups, although Mahindra has not revealed the complete price list as of now.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available across six trim levels namely, MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L, catering to a wide range of customer preferenc

Also Read : Thinking of booking Mahindra Thar Roxx? Here are three negatives to take note of

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available across six trim levels namely, MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L, catering to a wide range of customer preferences. Each of the trim levels is targeted to a different set of customers hence comes withdifferent features and equipment.Mahindra recently revealed the Thar Roxx AX3L features list. Positioned as a mid trim level, the AX3L variant of the Thar Roxx can be termed as the most value for money variant in the entire Thar Roxx lineup. Here’s why?

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L: Features

The newly launched video by Mahindra shows the mid-spec Thar Roxx AX3L in a sleek black colour. The off-roading SUV boasts of some power-packed exterior elements such as LED headlamps, taillamps and turn indicators along with 18-inch steel wheels. However, it still misses some premium touch elements, which come with the higher trims and include LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED projector front fog lamps.

Positioned as a mid trim level, the AX3L variant of the Thar Roxx can be termed as the most value for money variant in the entire Thar Roxx lineup.

Inside the cabin, the Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L offers a comprehensively equipped interior with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging. More convenience comes in the form of push-button start/stop, an auto-dimming interior rear view mirror, and cruise control. The trim is also packed with ten Level 2 ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking that further increase the security aspect and make driving quite convenient.

Other features of the AX3L variant include steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents for passenger comfort, and a semi-digital instrument cluster that combines analog dials with a digital multi-information display or MID. The SUV gets automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, and an electric parking brake with an Auto Hold function. The Thar Roxx AX3L gets connected features powered by Mahindra's AdrenoX OS (operating system).

Also watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L: Engine options

The Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L comes fitted with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine churning out 173 bhp of peak power and 370 Nm of torque. Only 6-speed manual transmission is available for this variant, and it sends power only to the rear wheels since the AX3L misses the 4WD option.

The Thar Roxx AX3L is a capable yet simple off-roader with a price tag of ₹16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. With this variant, one gets the ideal combination of rugged performance and some form of affordability-just right for those who appreciate a powerful engine and rear-wheel drive dynamics sans the complexity of 4WD.

First Published Date: