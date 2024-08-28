Thinking of booking Mahindra Thar Roxx? Here are five negatives to take note of

Mahindra Thar Roxx has created quite a bit of flutter in the Indian SUV market since its launch on August 14. The Thar Roxx is essentially a Thar five-door vehicle and will benefit enormously from the popularity of the iconic model from the Indian manufacturer. But then again, the newer of the two also seeks to create an identity of itself due to design updates on the outside, reworked upholstery in the cabin and plenty of additional features added in.

But does it mean Thar Roxx is the perfect SUV for you and your family? While the Thar Roxx does offer more space for back-seat passengers while still offering robust 4x4 capabilities - now with Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System, it also does have its fair share of follies. We have already touched upon its many strengths and some of its negatives in this previous report but here is taking a deeper dive into factors that may put off some of the potential buyers:

Thar Roxx: Cabin in White

The upholstery colour inside Thar Roxx has been updated to a bright shade of White. While it goes a long way in upping the premium quotient of the cabin, here is essentially a vehicle meant for the wild. As such, maintaining that White shade is going to be a massive ask. Even our media test units, supposedly fresh from the factory lines, already had several stain marks on the seats as well as on the roof lining. Mahindra says that a damp/wet cloth is all it would take to clean away stains but even if true, how many times are you willing to use muscle power for a spotless experience?

Thar Roxx: Buggy infotainment screen

Mahindra needs to quickly update the interface on the AndrenoX-powered infotainment screen for compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. the support does exist but while media units during the unveil event did not have the support for Apple CarPlay activated - this will be fixed on customer units, we are told, even wireless as well as wired connections using an Android device was not exactly stable. There were frequent connection disruptions and re-establishing the link - with or without a wire - was a task.

Thar Roxx mileage:

Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.

Thar has been known for many things. Never for its mileage. This is likely true for Thar Roxx as well. Yes the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors under the hood are enormously capable but it comes at the cost of fuel, and literally at that. Our test unit with the 2.2-litre diesel motor returned an average of around 9 kmpl despite driving it on open highway stretches - with two occupants, two medium suitcases and AC on at all times. The petrol version is likely to return an even lower fuel economy although this version has not been actually tested by HT Auto yet.

It is important to note that test drives for Thar Roxx starts next month while the bookings' window will open from October 3 onwards. Roxx is not just taking an aim for able-bodied off-roaders like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha but will also look at bringing down the dominance of mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

