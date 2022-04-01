Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Nfts Garner Bids Worth 26 Lakh

Mahindra Thar NFTs garner bids worth 26 lakh

Mahindra has promised to donate the proceedings from the NFTs auction to Project Nanhi Kali for the education of underprivileged girls in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 Apr 2022, 01:45 PM
Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs.

In March this year, Mahindra announced the introduction of the first-ever Thar NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Now the Scorpio-maker has informed that the series of Thar NFTs have managed to raise a whopping 26 lakh, while the highest bid received for a single NFT stands at 11 lakh.  

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹ 6 to 8 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric|Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

The company has also promised to donate the proceedings from the NFTs auction to 'Project Nanhi Kali' for the education of underprivileged girls in the country. 

Mahindra has come out to be the first Indian OEM to officially roll out NFTs. NFTs are Non-Fungible Tokens that come based on blockchain technology just like cryptocurrencies. Mahindra's first NFT offerings have been rolled out based on the Thar SUV. These have been released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra.

(Also Read: Video of Mahindra XUV700 crashing into bus goes viral, Anand Mahindra reacts)

The company has also further announced that the winner of the auction will also be invited to participate in the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy at Igatpuri, Maharashtra, or to the new Mahindra SUV Proving Track at MSPT, Chennai.

At the launch of the first-ever Thar NFTs last month, Veejay Nakra, CEO of Automotive Division at M&M Ltd. said, “Mahindra & Mahindra has always been a pioneer in adopting new-age digital innovations to enhance customer experience. The launch of NFTs is another exciting step for us to leverage the next frontier of digital marketing."

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 01:40 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Thar Thar NFT Thar NFTs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS