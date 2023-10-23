Mahindra Thar is one of the true-blue offroaders in India

Published Oct 23, 2023

The Thar SUV comes with a commanding presence in the Indian SUV market as well as in Mahindra's lineup too

If you are planning  to buy a Mahindra Thar, you may have to wait up to 70 weeks

The Mahindra Thar RWD Diesel variant comes with 65-70 weeks of waiting period

The Thar RWD Petrol commands shortest waiting period between 16 and 20 weeks

The Mahindra Thar 4WD commands waiting period between 16-24 weeks

Thar Mahindra Thar RWD Diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 117 bhp maximum power and 300 Nm peak torque

Mahindra Thar SUV is also offered with a 2.0-litre petrol motor that is available with manual and automatic transmission options

Meanwhile, Mahindra has showcased the five-door Thar.e Concept, previewing an all-electric version of the SUV

Besides bringing an all-electric iteration, the Thar.e concept will also spawn a five-door version of the SUV
