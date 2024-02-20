Mahindra Scorpio X trademark filed, could be for upcoming pick-up truck

Mahindra and Mahindra showcased the ‘Global Pik Up’ truck last year in August. After a couple of months, the brand filed a design patent for the vehicle and now Mahindra has filed a trademark for the ‘Scorpio X’ moniker with a font that is very similar to the Scorpio N in terms of design. It can be expected that the Scorpio X nameplate will be used for the production-spec version of the Global Pik Up truck. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.